The Bank of Industry and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria have signed a new deal

The deal involves offering a single-digit lending rate to nano and micro enterprises in Nigeria

According to the agreement, micro-companies can obtain up to N2.5 million, while nano-businesses can get up to N1.5 million

The Bank of Industry (BoI) and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) have struck a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to pool N1 billion and offer single-digit lending rates to nano and micro enterprises in Nigeria.

The two federally owned institutions are required by the agreement, which was signed in Abuja yesterday, to contribute N500 million apiece to a matching fund account that will be overseen by the Bank of Industry.

During the signing ceremony, BOI's Managing Director, Olasupo Olusi, stated that the deal's signing marked the beginning of many more fruitful partnerships between the two institutions.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria's Director-General, Charles Odii, commended the joint technical team's and the Bank of Industry's Managing Director's efforts in establishing the connection during his speech.

Odii described the signing of the agreement as significant and a turning point in the struggle to grant Nigerian nano and microbusiness owners more democratic access to credit.

The deal allows nano firms to access up to N1.5 million, while microcompanies can access up to N2.5 million.

The director of SMEDAN's Agribusiness Development and Extension Services Department, Levi Anyika, stated that loan applicants must provide the statements of two guarantors because of the loan's security.

This loan has a 24-month term, and the annual interest rate is 7.5% for working capital loans and 5% for term loans.

