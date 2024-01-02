After receiving crude oil supply from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, the Port Harcourt refinery is set to begin test-running

Marketers highlighted Premium Motor Spirit, Automotive Gas Oil, and others as products the refinery will produce

The refinery is expected to produce 60,000 barrels of crude oil that are anticipated to be produced each day

Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited will begin test-running after receiving the crude oil supply from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Oil marketers who confirmed the development to Punch said the plant would supply refined Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), Automotive Gas Oil (diesel), and other products.

Oil marketers who confirmed the development to Punch said the plant would supply refined Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), Automotive Gas Oil (diesel), and other products.

They said the products will be distributed to 12 states, including Abia, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Delta.

Ongoing test-running to be completed shortly

Billy Gillis-Harry, the President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), confirmed that the plant has started receiving crude oil.

He stated that the 60,000 bpd of crude oil production was enough to serve about 12 states in Nigeria.

He said,

“I can confirm that they (the refinery) are receiving crude because I have been in Port Harcourt and was at the refinery with some of our members. The testing is going on, and it will take some time because they would have to ascertain the parts of the refinery that are working and those that are not working yet.

“And all that must be stable, which is why the management of the refinery must be supported to ensure that they deliver and start the production of products for commercial purposes. However, I can confirm that what they (NNPCL) told you is correct.”

He assured that even if the facility only generates half of the 60,000 barrels of crude oil anticipated to be produced each day, it will still have enough to continuously increase and guarantee the supply of petroleum products for domestic use.

In addition to benefiting several states, the development is also expected to lessen the loss of foreign currency,

He added,

“It can serve Rivers, Bayelsa, Abia, Imo, Delta, Edo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and even beyond, and this is a conservative estimate. Also don’t forget that it is going to be produced daily. So if every day we are loading about 50 tankers of 33,000 litres each, that will serve many purposes.”

The NNPCL also told Punch that the test running phase is already in process, and the commercial production of refined products will also begin shortly.

