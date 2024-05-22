A recent report from the NBS has revealed that Nigerians pay more to buy petrol once again across the country

The report noted that the national retail average price for a litre of petrol was up to N701.24, with Kogi residents paying the highest

Marketers have offered a ray of hope to Nigerians ahead of the Port Harcourt refinery operation and Dangote release of petroleum product

Data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that the average retail price of a litre of petrol jumped to N701.24 in April 2024.

Kogi state had the highest average retail price for petrol at N797.78. Photo Credit: Pixdeluxe

Source: Getty Images

This represents a 176.02% increase when compared to the N254.06 per litre petrol price paid by Nigerians in April 2023

It is also 0.64% when compared to N696.79 paid in the month of March 2024.

NBS stated this in its "Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch (April 2024)" report, published on its website.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

State-by-state profile

The report further provided a breakdown of how much residents of each of the 36 states paid to buy petrol.

According to NBS, Kogi state had the highest average retail price for petrol, N797.78; Nasarawa and Zamfara states followed with N778.89 and N754.29, respectively.

Conversely, the lowest average retail prices for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) were found in Lagos, Niger, and Ogun States, with prices of N602.55, N633.75, and N647.14, respectively.

Also, on the zonal profile, the North East Zone had the highest average retail price of N734.70, while the South West Zone had the lowest price of N655.66.

Why petrol prices increase

In April Nigerians witnessed another round of fuel scarcity across the country for weeks.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) explained on April 25 that the scarcity was due to logistics problems.

NNPC spokesperson said:

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) wishes to clarify that the tightness in the supply of Premium Motor Spirit currently being experienced in some areas across the country is a result of logistics issues that have been resolved."

Here are the top 10 states with the highest petrol prices

States Petrol price April Kogi N797.78 Nassarawa N778.89 Zamfara N754.29 Taraba N751.89 Borno N743.91 Adamawa N741.67 Yobe N735.00 Kebbi N722.86 Bauchi N718.75 Gombe N717.00

Oil marketers crash petrol prices

Legit.ng reported that Petrol marketers across Nigeria have crashed the commodity's price despite reporting high depot costs, which they say is about N770 per litre.

A market survey conducted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, showed that most oil marketers had reduced their petrol prices, saying that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) supply was responsible for the crash.

The marketers crashed the commodity’s price from N850 per litre to N650.

Source: Legit.ng