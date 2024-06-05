The federal government said that Nigeria will spend up to N5.4 trillion on oil subsidies in 2024

It said this after severally denying any fuel subsidies despite the depreciation of the naira

According to the finance minister, subsidy is projected to reach ₦5.4 trillion by the end of 2024

The largest oil-producing nation in Africa would spend up to N5.4 trillion on oil subsidies in 2024, the federal government has finally acknowledged in a startling turn of events.

This follows months of administration representatives adamantly denying such subsidies.

BusinessDay reported that the information was disclosed during a presentation by the Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, on the Accelerated Stabilization and Advancement Plan (ASAP), which aims to address major obstacles to reform initiatives and promote growth in different economic sectors.

A draft copy of the ASAP presented by Edun said,

“At current rates, expenditure on fuel subsidy is projected to reach ₦5.4 trillion by the end of 2024. This compares unfavourably with ₦3.6 trillion in 2023 and ₦2.0 trillion in 2022.”

Prior to this, the federal government had insisted that it would stop subsidising fuel prices and instead pursue deregulation.

Heineken Lokpobiri, minister of state for petroleum resources (Oil), said in April,

“As far as I’m concerned, the President removed the subsidy, which remains unchanged until today. Anybody saying that subsidy is being paid, it is left for the person to bring the facts and then we will talk about them.”

