Oil marketers have expressed fears of an impending petrol scarcity nationwide if nothing is done

The marketers asked the NNPC to disclose the proper position of things regarding distribution

The NNPC said it has addressed the distribution and supply challenges and that there is enough petrol in stock

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

Oil Marketers have expressed fears that petrol may be scarce if the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) does not make petrol available to depot owners and other dealers soon.

The marketers said the long queues at the filling stations in Lagos and parts of Ogun state may spread to other parts of the country if the national oil firm needs to act faster.

Petrol marketers and NNPC differ over the scarcity of petrol Credit: Bloomberg/Creditor

Source: Getty Images

NNPC says there is enough petrol

A Punch report said that residents of Lagos and parts of Ogun states began to witness queues at different petrol stations on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, which caused traffic in some areas.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The queues were also visible at filling stations in some Lagos and Ogun state hot spots.

According to the report, NNPCL spokesman Olufemi Soneye said there is no fear of scarcity and that the company does not have issues with supplies, stating that there is enough petrol.

He said the distribution and supply challenges in some areas have been resolved.

He said:

"We are pleased to confirm that there are no supply issues, and our products remain readily available.

"The recent tightness experienced in certain areas was due to a brief distribution issue in Lagos, which has since been resolved."

Some marketers said that NNPCL has continued to ration fuel to private depots.

Per the marketers, some trucks now load 20 daily instead of 100.

Oil marketers ask NNPC to come clean

They asked the NNPC to come out clean in the proper position, saying the distributors have all their trucks stationed at NNPC depots in Lagos.

The National Vice President of IPMAN, Hammed Fashola, expressed hope that the queues will end when the trucks begin to load in the next two days.

He said the NNPC has assured the marketers that they have enough stock.

He said:

"It affects us; that is why they assure us they will start attending to us, and we believe what they said. Let's wait and see between today and tomorrow, the queues will disappear. It is a distribution issue.

Petrol stations adjust prices

Feelers from some petrol stations in Lagos show a slight increase in the price of commodities.

Some petrol stations have adjusted their pump prices from N620 to N650 per litre, citing the non-availability of the product.

Checks by Legit.ng show that petrol stations along Iju Road in Lagos have shut down while others have increased their meter prices.

The NNPCL is Nigeria's sole importer of petroleum products, as marketers cite foreign exchange issues as the reason for not importing petrol.

Fuel Queues return to Lagos, Abuja, others amid supply glitches by NNPC

Legit.ng reported a long queue in some filling stations on Monday, February 6, as petrol scarcity resumed across some parts of the country.

It was also observed that most filling stations in Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja were closed to cars on Monday, February 6, 2024.

Most stations that dispensed gasoline had a single pump, which made the lines longer.

Source: Legit.ng