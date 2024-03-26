The Edo State Government has established Edo Green Energy Ltd as a privately operated entity focused on engaging the private sector in gas sales within the state.

Enaholo Ojiefoh, the state Commissioner of Mining and Energy, revealed this during discussions with journalists in Benin on Monday.

Nigerian state government moves to convert petrol cars, keke, generators to run on gas

Source: UGC

The office of the Special Assistant, Media Projects, Edo State Government, provided the details from the media briefing.

Mr. Ojiefoh, the mining commissioner, outlined that Edo Green Energy Ltd will take charge of gas extraction, processing, storage, and sales activities in Edo, even though a group of investors are already on the ground to partner with the government.

He said that the company will sell gas as Liquefied Natural Gas or convert and sell it as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Ojiefoh said:

“Our plan is to convert 60% of vehicles in Edo to run on CNG.

“The idea is to significantly reduce the cost of transportation in the state. NIPCO is already working on this. But the new company is coming to work with existing filling stations to do conversions."

He mentioned that this objective would be achieved through collaboration with an established team from the Independent Petroleum Marketing Association of Nigeria, leveraging their existing network of fuel stations throughout the state.

Conversion of tricycles, generators

Additionally, he emphasized that the project's scope extends beyond just vehicles, intending to convert all commercial tricycles operating within the state to enable them to purchase fuel at reduced rates.

The commissioner highlighted that the CNG innovation operates on an automated system, ensuring a seamless transition to gas once the fuel supply is depleted.

He added:

“We also want to ensure that we also convert generators to CNG. We want everyone in Edo to use clean energy.”

Following the removal of the petroleum subsidy by President Bola Tinubu, the cost of petrol has seen a persistent surge in Nigeria, consequently triggering a significant escalation in the prices of commodities and services across the nation.

This economic scenario has inflicted severe financial strain on the populace, prompting both federal and state governments to grapple with the challenge by implementing palliative measures and other interventions to alleviate the hardship experienced by the citizens.

Source: Legit.ng