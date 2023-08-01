Petrol marketers said they have 7,000 more petrol statins in their autogas register

Also, the marketers reveal that they have engaged Indians with expertise in vehicle conversion to start converting cars to run on autogas

According to reports, 7, 000 additional filing station owners across Nigeria have registered their outlets to participate in autogas dispensing projects, including Compressed Natural Gas and Liquified Petroleum Gas into cars.

A Report says some manufacturers from Asia with expertise in vehicle conversion have arrived in Nigeria to convert cars to run on autogas, LPC, LNG and CNG.

Marketers reveal updated petrol station stations selling autogas Credit: ARIF ALI / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Oil marketers bring in Indians to start vehicle conversion

Oil marketers reportedly engaged the Asians as more retail outlet owners showed interest in dispensing autogas.

In June this year, petrol retailers under the auspices of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) said that about 800 tankers were being converted to begin transporting autogas to filling stations.

Punch reports that more filling stations under the Petroleum Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROBAN) are registered for the same purpose. Also, about 7,000 PETROBAN members were getting ready to dispense autogas.

President of PETROBAN, Billy Gillis-Harry, said the association has embarked on many intervention projects, stating that they have engaged manufacturers of conversion kits for LPG, LNG, and CNG.

Better than N8,000 palliative by FG

He revealed that the association met with manufacturers from India who are ready to begin work.

He said the current plan is better than the proposed N8,000 palliative by the federal government to vulnerable households.

Gillis-Harry expressed optimism that the association's activities would discourage petrol imports, including aviation fuel or diesel, saying that gas use remains the best option to alleviate the high cost of petrol.

He said:

"We already have 7,000 retail outlets registered for the conversion centers, and we are asking that the government make funds available for these conversions. That's another form of palliative.

Source: Legit.ng