The Nigerian Midstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority said it has granted licenses to autogas plants

The autogas plants are due to be completed early next year and will employ Nigerians

The petroleum downstream regulator stated that Nigeria is pivoting away from petrol to gas

The Nigerian Midstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, that it had approved the construction of a gas plant to expand the product's availability in Nigeria.

The agency said the gas projects are at the final stages of completion across the country and that some would be due for completion in early 2024.

CEO of NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed reveals the licensing of autogas plants Credit: Vithun Khamsong

Source: Getty Images

The autogas plants to be ready in 2024

According to the Chief Executive Officer of NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, harnessing the 209 trillion cubic feet of available natural gas in Nigeria remains critical for energy transition and industrialization.

The Guardian reports that Ahmed said the new approval would see an additional 500 metric tons of LPG storage depot open in the Gwgwalada area of Abuja.

He said this is the right time to leverage Nigeria's vast gas resources.

Per the agency's CEO, the country has more than 209 TCF of gas, and the government has designated the product as a transition to cleaner energy, especially after petrol subsidy removal.

The NMDPRA boss said Nigeria's gas utilization per capita is below that of other African countries.

Marketers to roll out 7,000 gas stations for cheap fuel

He stated that the new gas plants would provide jobs for Nigerians as the agency would guide investors through the process and provide support to enable players to meet their objectives in the construction process.

The Managing Director of Noretek Energy Limited, Edward Traore, said the new plant is critical to the company's more extensive strategy.

The recent comment comes as petrol marketers say they are rolling out about 7,000 autogas stations with nearly 500,000 trucks running on gas.

The Nigerian government has stated its commitment to pivot away from petrol to gas following subsidy removal from petrol.

President Bola Tinubu has asked relevant agencies to begin the process of rolling out cheap and alternative fuel to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

Source: Legit.ng