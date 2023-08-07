Compressed natural gas (CNG) has emerged as a promising alternative to traditional petrol engines.

In Nigeria, the pressing need for affordable and environmentally friendly fuel has become more urgent than ever, with the removal of fuel subsidy and increasing awareness of climate change.

CNG stands out as a viable solution that not only burns cleaner than petrol but also offers substantial cost savings for electricity generators and millions of cars on Nigerian roads.

CNG-powered vehicles offer numerous advantages over their petrol counterparts, ranging from reduced greenhouse gas emissions to lower operating costs and enhanced engine longevity.

In an effort to advance and encourage the adoption of autogas as a viable transportation fuel within Nigeria, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has declared a collaborative venture with Nipco Gas Limited to establish and operate a network of Compressed Natural Gas Stations across the nation.

In this article, Legit.ng identifies the major benefits of converting your petrol engine vehicle into gas-operated engine, especially now that petrol prices have skyrocketed.

Environmental Friendliness

One of the most compelling benefits of CNG engines is their significantly lower environmental impact. When compared to petrol engines, CNG engines emit fewer greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter.

This reduction in emissions directly contributes to cleaner air quality, mitigates climate change, and helps combat the environmental challenges of global warming.

Cost-effectiveness

CNG engines provide a cost-effective alternative to petrol engines in the long run. Compressed natural gas is generally more affordable than petrol, offering substantial savings on fuel expenses.

Additionally, CNG engines typically have lower maintenance costs due to cleaner combustion and reduced engine wear, translating to more savings over the vehicle's lifespan.

Abundant and Sustainable Resource

Natural gas, the primary component of CNG, is found abundantly in many regions across the globe and in Nigeria.

This resource abundance ensures a more stable supply and reduces dependency on foreign oil imports, thereby enhancing energy security.

Moreover, as natural gas is a cleaner-burning fossil fuel, its utilization aligns better with sustainable development goals.

Extended Engine Life

CNG is a cleaner fuel compared to petrol, resulting in reduced carbon deposits and lower engine temperatures during combustion.

As a consequence, CNG engines experience less wear and tear, leading to a longer engine life.

This characteristic makes CNG-powered vehicles a sound investment for businesses and individuals seeking durability and cost-efficient transportation solutions.

Noise Reduction

CNG engines produce lower levels of noise during operation compared to traditional petrol engines.

The smoother combustion process of CNG reduces engine vibrations and noise pollution, contributing to a quieter and more pleasant driving experience for passengers and pedestrians alike.

In conclusion, the benefits of using compressed natural gas (CNG) engines compared to petrol engines are clear and significant.

As per the statements from the national government, Nigeria currently boasts over 9,000 authorized filling stations that are suitable for the co-location of infrastructure dedicated to dispensing autogas fuel.

Petrol marketers add 7,000 filling stations to cheap, alternative fuel register

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that an additional 7,000 proprietors of filling stations throughout Nigeria have enlisted their establishments for participation in initiatives related to dispensing autogas, encompassing both Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for automobiles.

Skilled manufacturers specializing in vehicle conversion from Asia have made their way to Nigeria to facilitate the adaptation of vehicles for autogas, LPG, LNG, and CNG operation.

In response to growing interest in autogas distribution, oil marketers have reportedly collaborated with these Asian experts.

The momentum continues as more fuel stations affiliated with the Petroleum Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROBAN) have also registered with the same objective.

Furthermore, approximately 7,000 members of PETROBAN are in the process of preparing to offer autogas services.

