Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that specific areas within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would experience a seven-hour power interruption over the weekend.

This was disclosed in a statement by TCN's General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, posted on the electricity company's X page on Friday, February 23, 2024.

In a similar move reported by Legit.ng, the TCN had in January 2024 alerted electricity consumers in three northern states of power outages over scheduled maintenance of power facilities.

The scheduled maintenance is set to take place on both Saturday and Sunday, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on each respective day. Photo credit - Heritage Times, The Glitters Read

Black period to enable maintenance work

According to the statement, TCN's maintenance team is scheduled to conduct routine preventive maintenance on its 132/33kV 2X100MVA power transformers situated in the Apo Transmission Substation during this period.

The statement read:

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria wishes to inform the public that its maintenance crew will carry out planned preventive maintenance on its 132/33kV 2X100MVA power Transformers in Apo Transmission Substation.”

The statement added that the scheduled maintenance is set to take place on both Saturday and Sunday, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on each respective day.

The statement added:

“Consequently, there will be power interruption through both transformers and Abuja DisCo will be unable to offtake power from the two transformers for distribution to its customers.”

Areas affected by the power outages, including Garki, Asokoro, Lugbe, Airport Road, Gudu, Gaduwa, segments of Lokogoma, Apo, Kabusa, Guzape, and Nepa Junction, are expected to endure seven-hour power interruptions on both Saturday and Sunday.

The statement emphasized that the power supply would be reinstated by 4 pm on both days.

Nevertheless, it expressed TCN's regret for any inconvenience this temporary disruption may cause to electricity consumers within the affected regions.

TCN speaks on constant blackouts in Nigeria

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the TCN has declared that the recent power outages in some areas of the country resulted from limitations in gas supply to the thermal generating companies.

According to the company, the constraints in gas availability have significantly affected the volume of bulk power accessible on the transmission grid

This has thereby hindered the seamless transmission to distribution load centres across the nation.

