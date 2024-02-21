A federal lawmaker has made a shocking prediction about the nation's currency, as the naira hit its lowest level trading at N1,900 per dollar

Clement Jimbo revealed that the N100 will become equal to $100 but did not state the exact period Nigerians will experience it

Currently, the naira has plummeted to N1,900 per dollar, representing a loss of N335 within a week

Amid the current economic crisis and continuous fall of the nation's currency "naira", Clement Jimbo, APC House of Representatives candidate in Akwa Ibom, has predicted that in less than 16 years, N100 will become equal to $100.

Recall that the inflation rate jumped to 29.90%, marking a substantial increase from the 28.92% seen in the prior month.

This indicates a notable rise in the headline inflation rate for January 2024, with a 0.98% uptick compared to December 2023.

As of now, the naira has crashed at the parallel market to a record low of N1,900 per dollar, a loss of N335 in a week, compared to the N1,495 to a dollar it closed on Friday, February 16, 2024.

But the lawmaker tweeted:

"In less than 16 years from now, they will be equalled.

"Amen ."

He, however, did not explain how that would happen.

Mr Jimbo, a member of the All Progressives Congress, represents Abak/Ika/Etim Ekpo Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State in the House of Representatives.

His prediction came amidst the persistent decline in the Nigerian currency against the dollar.

Legit.ng reported on Tuesday, February 20, 2023, that the Nigerian government declared war on currency speculation to curtail the foreign exchange crisis in Nigeria.

The government issued the order to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to join forces to address the challenges to Nigeria's economy caused by speculative Forex activities.

