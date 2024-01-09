Oil marketers have revealed that two more refineries are set to come on board in addition to Dangote, Port Harcourt and others

President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria said the refineries will be located in Lagos and Calabar

This comes after the NUPRC ordered oil companies in Nigeria to supply about 483,000 barrels of crude oil daily to local refineries

Abubakar Migandi Garima, a factional President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has disclosed that the association plans to build two modular refineries.

Legit.ng reported that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) earlier revealed that Nigeria is about to witness the establishment of small modular refineries with 20,000 bpd capacity in the medium term.

IPMAN is making plans and even pushing to see the establishment of their refineries in different states. Photo credit - NNPCL

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with AriseNews TV, Garima disclosed that the plants will be located in Cross River State and Lagos State.

Commitment to building own refineries

He said that independent petroleum marketers are making plans and even pushing to see the establishment of their refineries in different states.

He said:

"There is one in Lagos that we have already secured the land and also one in Calabar.

He added that this is part of the marketers' effort to see that their own refinery becomes a reality.

He added:

“So we are all putting all our efforts to see that at least we start something. Since the removal of subsidy is ongoing, Dangote refinery is expected to start functioning very soon. And this Port Harcourt refinery, we’re expecting to start soon. It’s a modular refinery.”

More crude for Nigerian refineries

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has ordered oil companies in Nigeria to supply about 483,000 barrels of crude oil daily to local refineries for the next six months beginning January 2024.

The initiative is part of Nigeria's efforts to ensure regular supply to local refiners for domestic consumption.

About six local refineries are expected to begin production in the coming year, including the 650,000-capacity Dangote refinery and Nigeria's three refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna.

