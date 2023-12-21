Two modular refineries in Edo State have received crude oil supplies to begin operations

Management of Decklar Resources and Millenium Oil & Gas Company Limited said about 75,500 of crude has been given to the facilities

The development follows an additional one million barrels of crude supplied to Dangote Refineries by NNPCL

Decklar Resources Inc. and its partner, Millennium Oil & Gas Company Limited, operators of the Oza Oil Field, have said they have delivered 75,500 barrels of crude to two modular refineries in Edo State.

The facilities are the Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company (ERPC) in Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, and the Duport Midstream Company Limited (DMCL) facility in Egbokor, Orhionmwon LGA in the state.

The two facilities are financed by the Edo State government

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Decklar Resources, Sanmi Famuyide, the deliveries are part of the deals with the two oil facilities for the supply of crude for refining.

The ERPC is a 6,000-barrel-per-day facility that produces diesel, Low Pour Fuel Oil, and naphtha for use within Nigeria and for export.

BusinessDay reports that the refinery was financed through the provision of an investment guarantee by Governor Godwin Obaseki’s government, which made way for the construction of the refining facility, opening up the petroleum refining sub-sector in the state.

The refineries said the crude supply issues had caused delays in the early days, which the deals with Decklar Resources and Millenium Oil and Gas helped address.

The DMCL, located within the Duport Energy Park, has a modular refinery, a data centre, a gas processing facility, and a power plant.

Dangote Refinery receives an additional one million barrels

This comes as Dangote Refinery received one million barrels of oil from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the company’s second crude cargo in a month as it intensifies preparations to begin operation.

Reuters reports that the refinery is years behind schedule, but its operations are expected to turn Nigeria into a net exporter of fuels.

Dangote Refinery said the crude had been loaded at Bonny Terminal, operated by Shell, and would be discharged at the refinery outside Lagos on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

An additional three million barrels were expected before the end of the month.

Dangote has revealed that it expects more oil cargo from NNPC to the facility in December and one from ExxonMobil.

