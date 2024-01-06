The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has received its fifth delivery of crude oil, comprising one million barrels of Bonny Light, sourced from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited.

The product arrived at the Single Point Mooring (SPM)-C2 Dangote Offshore Oil Terminal on Thursday, January 6, 2024, and has already been discharged to the refinery’s crude oil tanks.

This noteworthy progress marks a crucial milestone for the refinery, signalling its imminent commencement of operations.

Major Boost for Dangote Refinery as Fifth Crude Oil Cargo Arrives, Gears Up for Sixth Shipment

Source: UGC

Dangote Refinery expects sixth supply next week

In recent weeks, Dangote Refinery has received one million barrels of crude on four separate occasions, totalling an aggregate of four million barrels.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The latest consignment marks the fifth delivery as the refinery gears up for the arrival of the sixth one million-barrel crude oil shipment scheduled for next week.

According to Punch, a statement from Dangote Refinery partly reads:

‘’The crude oil cargo being the fifth consignment to be delivered to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery facility out of the six million barrels of crude being expected, arrived at the Single Point Mooring (SPM)-C2 Dangote Offshore Oil Terminal on Thursday, and has already been discharged to the refinery’s crude oil tanks.’’

This recent development is anticipated to play a crucial role in addressing the fuel supply challenges confronted by both Nigeria and other West African nations

Dangote Refinery to meet 100% of Nigeria's refined products requirement

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery, with a daily processing capacity of 650,000 barrels, is equipped to handle a diverse range of African crude grades, Middle Eastern Arab Light, and even US Light tight oil, along with crude from various other countries.

Notably, the refinery is positioned to fulfil 100% of Nigeria's demand for refined products, including gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and aviation jet fuel, with a surplus available for export.

The refinery infrastructure includes two Single Point Mooring (SPM) systems located 25 kilometres from the shore for crude intake and three separate SPMs for discharging petroleum products.

Additionally, the refinery boasts the capability to load 2,900 trucks per day through its truck-loading gantries.

Source: Legit.ng