In contrast to the claim of ongoing secret recruitment, a source has revealed that NNPCL is not employing

According to the source, NNPCL follows a rigid hiring process that cannot be altered

She said the ongoing reorganization may have influenced some dissatisfied people to circulate such rumours

An investigation has revealed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited is not engaging in a secret hiring process without board consent.

This contradicts claims made in reports that 35 persons were allegedly surreptitiously hired by NNPC Limited and are currently undergoing medical exams or taking entrance exams.

A source said NNPC Limited's hiring procedure follows best governance practises and is difficult to influence. Photo Credit: NNPCL

This comes after a report that the NNPCL sacked top management staff with less than 15 months to retire from the national oil company today, Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Legit.ng reported that the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari promised full entitlement payment to those affected.

NNPC developed rigid hiring process

A source told ThisDay that NNPC Limited has developed a rigid hiring process that cannot be altered since becoming a limited corporation according to the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

The introduction of the Petroleum Industry Act strengthened the organisation's governance structure, making it easier for NNPC Limited to convert into a CAMA firm and more resistant to manipulation.

The source noted that NNPC Limited's hiring procedure follows the best governance practices and is difficult to influence.

She disputed the allegations of secret hiring as unfounded and emphasised that NNPC Limited's governance framework is still solid and in place.

The source said:

“That report is fake. You cannot just wake up and start hiring people secretly at NNPC Limited. There is a structure that allows the NNPC Limited to have the best governance procedure for its recruitment.

“The NNPC Limited has a standard recruitment structure that cannot be bent; it’s a strong governance structure that no official can just manipulate,”

The source further emphasised that there have been ongoing activities to disparage the NNPC management, headed by Mr. Kyari, and she implied that the claims of covert hiring might be a component of these initiatives.

According to the source, some NNPC Limited employees' recent retirement and reorganisation may have influenced dissatisfied people to circulate such rumours.

The source added:

“Remember that few days ago, some people were asked to proceed on retirement and you don’t expect some of them who still have about 15 months to retire to be happy for being asked to leave the system.”

According to the insider, it's probable that the rumours about covert hiring are being made by people who are angry about the company's retirement and reorganisation plans.

He continued by saying that the management is fully aware of the concerted defamation campaign against the company's executive team.

According to him, the management is unfazed by the circumstance since it is committed to fulfilling its "Four P" mission of production, production, production, and production following the president's instruction.

