The NNPC has requested that several top-level management staff vacate their positions in a significant shakeup

Those affected have less than 15 months until retirement but have been asked to depart early as the oil company undergoes changes

No fewer than 100 at the non-management level would be asked to exit anytime soon to complete the reorganisation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has sacked several high-ranking officials who were less than 15 months away from retirement.

Their early retirement became effective on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, in a statement shared on NNPCL's verified X account.

NNPC Limited has initiated a top management overhaul. Photo credit: NNPC

Source: Getty Images

NNPC explained the move is part of ongoing efforts to revamp its workforce and improve staff performance.

Top management of NNPC staff sacked

ThisDay reports that some high-ranking officials affected by the ongoing changes include Garba Muhammad, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC.

Others are Abdulkadir Saidu, former Chief Executive of the defunct Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), and Olasunkanmi Jimoh, Managing Director of the Warri Refinery.

Also included are the Managing Director Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria (GACN), Soibiton Isokariari, MD NNPC Properties, Ada Oyetunde, as well as the MD, Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company (NPSC), Barwa Mohammed.

Legit.ng also reported that the Executive Vice President for Gas, Power, and New Energies, Abdulkabir Ahmed, the Executive Vice President for Upstream, Engr Adokiye Tombomieye and the Executive Vice President for Downstream, Adeyemi Adetunji, in charge of NNPC's downstream and upstream services, all left the corporation.

They were replaced by:

Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan, Executive Vice President, Upstream

Olalekan Ogunleye, Executive Vice President, Gas, Power, and New Energy

Adedapo A. Segun, Executive Vice President, Downstream

NNPCL to pay all outgoing staff full benefits

Reacting to the ongoing changes, the GCEO of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, thanked the staff leaving for their service and promised full entitlement payment.

He also asked those affected to hand over to the most senior staff in their various departments until new appointments are found.

His words:

"While recognising their collective contributions to the success and growth of NNPC, on behalf of the entire NNPC Limited team, we extend our profound appreciation for their service and wish them the best in their future endeavours.

"In keeping with our employee value proposition, all affected employees will receive an exit package that will be equal to cash entitlements due to them up to their notional retirement date."

Source: Legit.ng