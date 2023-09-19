The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has continued is organisation changes

The oil company, in a new announcement, revealed that staff with less than 15 months' retirement will be sacked

NNPC noted that the move aligned with its commitment to scale up its capabilities through targeted talent management and equal opportunity for all Nigerians

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is set to sack top management staff with less than 15 months to retire from the national oil company, today Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

This is coming a few days after the oil company announced the removal and replacement of three of its Executive Vice Presidents (EVPs)

NNPC continues organisation changes Photo credit: NNPC limited

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng had reported that the Executive Vice President for Gas, Power, and New Energies, Abdulkabir Ahmed; the Executive Vice President for Upstream, Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye; and the Executive Vice President for Downstream, Adeyemi Adetunji, in charge of NNPC's downstream and upstream services, all left NNPC.

They were replaced by:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan, Executive Vice President, Upstream

Olalekan Ogunleye, Executive Vice President, Gas, Power, and New Energy

Adedapo A. Segun, Executive Vice President, Downstream

More changes in NNPCL

To continue with the changes, NNPC in a statement on its verified x account stated that there will be more changes in the coming days.

The oil company explained that was in line with its commitment to scale up its capabilities.

The statement reads

“In our bid to pursue effective organisational renewal to support the delivery of our strategic business objectives, it has become imperative to rejuvenate our workforce.

“Consequently, in addition to the recent exit of three executive vice presidents, other management staff with less than 15 months to statutory retirement will be exiting the company effective Today, Tuesday, September 19, 2023.”

NNPC sets a date for completion of Port Harcourt refinery

In another report, Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC), promised that the Port Harcourt refinery would be ready.

He made the promise before the House of Representatives on the resumption of investigation on the state of the country’s refineries.

Kyari, who was represented by General Manager, of Refineries & Petrochemicals, Mustapha Yakubu, reaffirmed to the lawmakers on the expected date of completion.

Source: Legit.ng