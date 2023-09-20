A source has explained why the Dangote Refinery could not start operation last month as it had earlier announced

According to the source, the corporation was busy exchanging crude oil for loans and could not attend to the needs of the refinery.

Dangote Group, however, noted that the NNPCL would supply its refinery from November

A source in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has stated that the company signed crude oil contracts with a number of entities.

As contained in a Punch report, this circumstance prevented the company from initially meeting Dangote's demand.

The Executive Director, Dangote Group, Devakumar Edwin claimed in a Monday interview with S&P Global Commodity Insights that the NNPCL had committed its crude to other organisations.

This is despite the fact that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited markets crude oil on Nigeria's behalf.

The Executive Director, Dangote Group, said that the NNPCL had committed its crude to other organisations. Picture Credit: Dangote group, NNPCL

The head of the Dangote refinery declined to identify the other organisations that were receiving crude from the oil corporation.

Meanwhile, NNPC revealed last month that it had signed a $3 billion crude oil-for-loan agreement with the African Export-Import Bank.

In accordance with the agreement, the corporation could guarantee the bank that it would receive future oil output as loan repayments.

Dangote refinery already importing crude oil

Edwin said Dangote Petroleum Refinery is already importing crude oil and anticipates receiving its first crude shipment in two weeks. He however clarified that the refinery was temporarily importing crude and that starting in November, NNPCL would supply the company.

According to a senior official of the oil corporation, to ensure that Dangote's refineries' crude oil needs are satisfied in November, measures have already been put in place.

Additionally, Edwin emphasised that the Dangote refinery's interim importation of crude was just temporary because the company would begin receiving supply from NNPCL in November.

Edwin continued by saying that the company will start producing up to 370,000 barrels per day of crude that would result in aviation fuel and automotive petrol oil, often known as diesel, in October 2023.

The project would generate Premium Motor Spirit, or fuel as it is more commonly known, by November 30, 2023, according to the Edwin.

The Dangote Refinery would start a gradual increase in fuel output, Edwin said in the interview, with the goal of reaching an astonishing 650,000 barrels per day by November 30.

"Right now, I'm ready to receive crude," he said, emphasising the refinery's willingness to receive crude oil. All we have to do is wait for the first ship. Thus, we may begin as soon as it arrives.

Edwin explained during his interaction with S&P that the NNPCL had previously committed its crude oil to another business on a forward basis, resulting in a brief delay, with regard to the change in the original timeframe.

He claimed that the disruption was just temporary and that starting in November 2023, the refinery would only use crude oil from Nigeria.

