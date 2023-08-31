Petrol queues have continued at some filling stations in Lagos and Ogun states

The situation is due to pipeline vandalism servicing the neighbouring states

Petrol marketers reveal that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has assured them of adequate stock

Residents of Lagos and Ogun states continue to face difficulty in buying petrol as queues persisted on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, and Thursday, 31, 2023.

According to reporting by Punch, many motorists queued at different petrol stations across the state as oil marketers predicted more difficult days ahead.

Petrol marketers says no need to panic over fuel queues Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Confusion trails petrol supplies in Lagos and Ogun

The report quoted Akin Akirinade, the Chairman of Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria (IPMAN), the Satellite Depot, saying that the situation was worsening.

Akinrinade reportedly said that nobody is saying anything to the marketers about the vandalized pipelines and when normalcy would return.

He said the marketers are yet to begin product loading, even among NNPC retail stations.

Akinrinade said the problem may be connected to the unavailability of stock at the depots.

He said that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has kept mum over the issue.

IPMAN assures adequate supplies

Mike Osatuyi, IPMAN’s National Controller of Operations, said there is no reason to panic.

He said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has assured them there is no cause for alarm.

In a telephone interview, the President of IPMAN, Chinedu Okoronkwo, told Legit.ng that NNPC has assured the marketers that it has enough supplies.

He said the company is addressing the issue of pipeline vandalism.

“They are doing something about the pipeline vandalism and have assured that normalcy will return soon.”

Speaking further, Okoronkwo said the issue of pipeline leaks would be addressed soon and that NNPC has now directed marketers to begin loading at Pinnacle Depot in Ibeju Lekki in Lagos.

"NNPC says there is enough supplies and there is no need to panic. It has also directed marketers to begin loading at Pinnacle Depot in Lagos," Okoronkwo told Legit.ng.

Some petrol stations hike prices

Investigations reveal that some petrol stations in Lagos and Ogun slightly adjusted their pump prices, with some selling the product between N570 per litre and N580 per litre.

The development comes as IPMAN said some of its members have yet to begin petrol imports due to exchange rate volatility.

Okoronkwo told Legit.ng that its members are currently relying on NNPC for petrol but would soon begin importation.

Despite some marketers importing the product, NNPC remains the largest importer in Nigeria.

Fuel scarcity looms as marketers stall importation over Forex shortage

Legit.ng reported that Some oil marketers in Nigeria lament that the inability to access foreign exchange may affect their scheduled importation of petrol. The interruption in the planned schedule, they say, may affect the delivery of the product to Nigerians.

This was disclosed to Legit.ng by a source within the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), who spoke anonymously.

It would be recalled that a week ago, Legit.ng reported that the petrol price might shoot up to around N720/litre due to the increase in global crude oil prices and naira depreciation.

Source: Legit.ng