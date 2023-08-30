The NNPC Limited has reacted to a viral video that shows a staff under-dispensing petrol to customers

The video generated a lot of reactions on Social media, with many claiming it is not an isolated event

The Nigerian oil company has provided details on how Nigerians can complain when affected by the incidents

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company(NNPC) Limited has expressed regret after a video went viral depicting one of its employees under-dispensing petrol to customers at one of its stations.

The video, widely circulated on social media platforms, has generated reactions among Nigerians.

NNPC to take action against staff Photo credit: @nnpc

Source: Facebook

NNPC takes action

Reacting to the development, NNPCL via its official X formerly Twitter account on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, promised to take disciplinary action.

The company also described the event as regrettable while assuring Nigerians that it will continue to uphold the high standards and quality of service that are hallmarks of the NNPC Ltd. brand.

NNPCL statement reads:

“Dear Valued Customers, our attention has been drawn to a recent video circulating on social media depicting NNPC Retail Ltd. service agents apparently under-dispensing fuel to customers.

“While taking these actions very seriously, we would like to inform the general public that we have identified both the station and the individuals involved and have taken appropriate disciplinary action against the staff.

To avoid future reoccurrence, NNPC asked Nigerians to send in complaints on any areas needing improvement at its over 900 stations.

The statement continues:

“Measures have already been put in place to prevent any future recurrence of such incidents across our retail network.

“In the spirit of open and transparent communication with our customers towards effective service improvement, we encourage our customers to always report any areas in need of improvement at our over 900 stations through our social media channels and customer care lines: 09091000086-7.

“We regret this unfortunate incident and will continue to uphold the high standards and quality of service that are hallmarks of the NNPC Ltd. brand.”

Nigerians react

@newsplug9ja writes:

"Omo. Upon all these hardship?"

@austinemarobe said:

"And someone will say our system of government is corrupt. When we have people that will do more than them"

@Chima_Anyaku also reacted:

"This is NNPC station at Rumumasi by New Shop rite here in Rivers state.

"I had engage one and she said their manager knows about it and the fuel is booked by people that buy from them."

Source: Legit.ng