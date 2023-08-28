The Nigerian government is about to roll out autogas in about 9,000 filling stations across the country

The chairman of the National Gas Expansion Programme, Mohammed Ibrahim, said the plan will kickstart in six months

He revealed that the filling stations would be fitted with multiple facilities for dispensing LNG, CNG, petrol and diesel

The Nigerian government has perfected plans to roll out about 9,000 autogas filling stations from the existing 10,000 outlets across Nigeria in six months under the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP).

According to the chairman of NGEP, Mohammed Ibrahim, the plan is advanced and would reflate Nigeria's economy by exploiting the country’s vast gas resources despite hiccups caused by what he called subsidy cabals.

N250 billion belonging to NGEP trapped in CBN

Ibrahim revealed this on Saturday, August 26, 2023, and said some individuals had previously worked against the program.

The development comes as the N250 billion belonging to NGEP has remained trapped at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for four years due to stringent conditions.

He disclosed this in Lagos during the yearly Annual Training Workshop of the Nigeria Auto Journalist Association (NAJA) on subsidy removal.

Ibrahim revealed that Nigeria conceived NGEP to spur growth to add value to the enormous gas reserves available in the country.

Daily Trust reports Ibrahim insisted that gas was more affordable and environmentally friendly for vehicles following petrol subsidy removal by the Nigerian government.

Project to add 12 million jobs

He said the government could achieve the dream of creating 100 million jobs promised by President Bola Tinubu via the gas expansion programme.

Ibrahim added that the multi-fuel programme would begin in six months, allowing vehicle owners to fill their tanks with liquified natural gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG), or petrol.

The NGEP boss said over five million conversion kits are required to convert 30 million internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, creating 12.5 million jobs in the country.

He disclosed that the project has the potential to reflate the economy by creating jobs if adequately handled.

NGEP won't shut down existing petrol stations

Ibrahim stated that the NGEP does not intend to shut down existing petrol stations, which are about 10,000, but add 9,000 more to the pool.

He further said the petrol stations would have dispensing facilities for petrol, diesel, and kerosene but, in addition, utilities for gas with a cryogenic tower that empowers cars to have access to LNG and a pump for CNG and a charging port for electric vehicles.

The NGEP chairman asked the CBN to remove the strict conditions attached to the N250 billion so marketers can access them and begin the project.

Oil marketers to deploy gas stations in 500,000 filling stations

The development comes as the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) of Nigeria said they have also perfected plans to roll out cheap fuel to Nigerians at affordable prices.

IPMAN said about 500,000 of its filling stations would soon be fitted with facilities for autogas.

The IPMAN’s plan follows the promise of President Bola Tinubu to provide Nigerians with cheap and alternative fuel.

