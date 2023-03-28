The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited released 418 million liters of petrol in one week

The products were distributed from the 27 top loading depots with a minimum evacuation of 5 million liters

Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory, and Delta were the top receiving states during the period

New data published by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has revealed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) evacuated 418 million litres of petrol to states nationwide between March 4th and March 24th, 2023.

The data showed that 59 million litres of petrol were evacuated daily during the week, while the year-to-date daily average remained at 64.94 million litres during the same period.

NNPCL is determine to stop the resurfacing of long queues Credit: @nnpc

Source: Facebook

Breakdown of the distribution

According to NMDPRA the top receiving states during the period were Lagos, where 1,957 trucks were dispatched, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) received 550 truckloads of fuel and Delta received 508 trucks of the product.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Out of the total petrol evacuated, 80.41% of the volume was distributed from the 27 top loading depots with a minimum evacuation of 5 million liters.

The remaining depots only accounted for 19.59% of the total volume, ThisDay reports.

Also, Between March 11th and March 17th, 488.94 million liters of petrol were evacuated across the states.

While between March 4th and March 10th, the NNPC dispatched 558.83 million liters of petrol.

No more fuel queues

The NNPC has been working to ensure a steady supply of petrol to meet the needs of Nigerians, and this latest data indicate progress in achieving this goal.

The increased daily truck-out capacity and the robust stock of petrol in the depots across will be relieved a huge relief for Nigerians who have endured long queues at petrol stations in recent months at petrol stations.

Nigeria sold N21tn worth of crude oil in 2022, with US and India among biggest customers

Meanwhile in another report, Legit.ng revealed that Nigeria sold N21.09 trillion worth of crude oil in 2022.

The sales recorded a 46.41% increase compared to N14.41 trillion in 2021.

NBS captured the sales in its fourth quarter foreign trade report obtained by Legit.ng from its website.

Source: Legit.ng