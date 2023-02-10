The Federal government has ordered filling stations to begin accepting PoS payments and bank transfers

A statement by the General Manager of NMDPRA, an agency of the government threatened to sanction defaulters

The agency said it would work with security agencies to inspect filling stations and bring erring stations to book

The Nigerian government has ordered filling station owners and operators across the country to begin accepting Point of Sale machines and bank transfers from customers or face sanctions for non-compliance.

The development comes as the FG has deployed security agencies across Nigeria to enforce the use of PoS machines and bank transfers at their stations.

FG vows sanctions against defaulting stations

The development was disclosed in a statement on Thursday, January 9, 2023, by General Manager, the Corporate Communications and Stakeholders Management, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Kimchi Apollo in Abuja.

The statement directed all retail outlets to ensure the unrestricted use of PoS and bank transfers for the sale of petroleum products to ease the suffering of customers during the cash crisis period.

The agency said in a statement that the move became important as reports emerged of some filling stations rejecting Point of Sale machines and bank transfers from customers nationwide despite the current cash crunch.

NMDPRA said:

“It has come to the attention of the NMDPRA that some retail outlets are not accepting the use of Point of Sale machines at their filling stations due to the recent cash crunch brought about by the new naira design.

“The authority frowns at this recent behaviour which is causing untold hardship for Nigerians at a time when all hands should be on deck to assist the government in the transition to the new naira.

“All retail outlets are directed to ensure the free use of POS and bank transfer for the sale of petroleum products to alleviate the suffering of customers at this critical time.”

The agency stated that it would work with security operatives to enforce the use of PoS machines and bank transfers at filling stations, saying that oil marketers who ignore the directive will face its wrath.

NMDPRA said:

It stated, “The authority and security agencies will be at retail outlets to ensure compliance with this directive, and any filling station violating this directive will be duly sanctioned.

“We reassure the general public of our commitment to ensuring good quality service in the sale and distribution of petroleum products nationwide.”

The development comes as reports emerged of filling stations rejecting bank transfers as well as the deployment of PoS machines at their various stations.

Nigerians react, Petrol attendants state reasons

Nigerians reacted to the practice of the filling station operators saying that greed is responsible for rejecting PoS and bank transfers as means of payment.

A respondent in an MRS filling station visited by Legit.ng said petrol attendants reject bank transfers and PoS machines because they will not make any extra income.

Taiwo Owolabi, one of the petrol attendants interviewed by Legit.ng said the reason is that they have orders from their management not to accept bank transfers and the use of PoS.

“Many bank transfers are not going through. Some people can also use bank transfers to scam attendants. Our Pos machines have developed a fault due to the volume of transactions,” the agent stated.

