The sale of fuel above the approved pump price has been condemned by the Federal Government of Nigeria

Fuel station owners have been warned against selling petrol to motorists and users above N165 per litre

The call was made by the chief executive officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed on Monday, June 27

The Nigerian government has threatened to penalise any filling station or petrol depots found selling fuel above the approved pump price of N165 per litre.

The Cable reports that the resurgence of fuel queues in various cities across Nigeria including Abuja and Lagos has continued to be a challenge as marketers are finding it difficult to meet the demands of motorists.

However, oil marketers have earlier called for an increase in fuel pump price to N180 per litre to enable them to meet the demands of the people across states.

However, in a swift reaction to the call by the marketers, the Federal Government through the chief executive officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed said no station must sell PMS above N165 per litre.

Speaking at a joint inspection of fuel stations located in the Federal Capital Territory, Ahmed confirmed that the team were moving around to enforce the regulation that fuel cannot be sold at a price above the official rate.

Monitoring fuel stations across Abuja

The Punch reports that during the exercise conducted with some officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Petroleum Pipeline and Marketing Company (PPMC) and the NMDPRA, Ahmed said the official pump price of N165 per litre of fuel remains sacrosanct.

His words:

“We are monitoring the depot sales also, checking the number of trucks that are loaded; this is a serious fact which we look at.

“There has been a lot of improvement in the distribution of PMS, we have gone round the Airport road and saw a lot of stations selling and discharging fuel."

He also noted that sanctions - including withdrawal of service from a particular depot, shutting down and penalising defaulters’ outlets - should filling stations be caught selling above the approved pump price.

He added:

“Once they do not comply, we are going to shut and deal with that particular station affected."

Fuel scarcity: We can’t continue to sell petrol at N165 per litre, marketers insist

Fuel queues had resurfaced in most parts of Lagos state on Monday, June 27, following the decision of some members of the IPMAN to close down their operations.

The Lagos zonal chairman of IPMAN, Akin Akinrinade explained in an interview that its members did not embark on strike but can’t continue to operate in a hostile setting.

The petroleum marketers are however insisting on selling the premium motor spirit at N165 per litre.

Fuel scarcity: Commuters stranded, motorists lament as long queues resurface in Lagos

Recall that Legit.ng reported that on Monday, June 20, long queues for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol had resurfaced in filling stations across Lagos state.

This is coming two weeks after the long queues were first spotted in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and neighbouring Nasarawa and Niger states, among others.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had approved an increase in the freight rate being paid to transporters of petroleum products in a bid to clear the persistent fuel queues by motorists in parts of the country.

