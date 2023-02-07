Customers of Sterling Bank will receive a free gift in response to the difficulty the new naira currency shortage is causing

Nigerians have till Friday, February 10 to deposit old naira notes, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria

Nigerians were alarmed by the deadline and the lack of new naira notes has led to protests across the country

Sterling bank has announced that it will be waving charges on customers' transfers for 12 days (February 6th to February 18, 2023) amid challenges of new naira notes.

The bank's action is unique and a big sacrifice to its customers who are dealing with a shortage of new naira notes.

Banks generate income from electronic commissions, and Sterling's move to forgo charges on electronic transactions is unprecedented.

For context, Sterling Bank in the first nine months of 2022 made over N5.56 billion from electronic business commissions and fees.

Also in 2021, in the same period of nine months, the bank in its financials submitted to the Nigerian exchange made N5.01 billion.

What is Sterling bank saying

Sterling bank in a message posted on its social media account on Tuesday said:

"Yes, the charges are on us from February 6th - 18th, 2023. Feel free to do as many transfers as you need to get things sorted."

Details on CBN, bank charges

Electronic Funds Transfer which is put at N50 for transactions done above N50,000; N25 for N5,000-N50,000 and N10 charge for below N5, 000.

The charge on ATM withdrawals from other banks’ ATMs was reduced to N35 from N65 for the third withdrawal within the same month.

Naira debit or credit cards linked to savings accounts attract a maximum of N50 quarterly maintenance fee while foreign currency-denominated debit/credit cards attract $10 from $20.

The issuance fee for naira debit card (s) is N1,000 (one-off charge) irrespective of the card type either regular or premium card. The same charge applies for a replacement or renewal.

Also, sending to an account holder attracts a minimum of N50 subject to one percent of transaction value or N300, whichever is lower. While for a non-account holder, it attracts a minimum of N50 subject to 1.5 percent of transaction value or N500, whichever is lower.

For individual cash deposits, the rate is two percent for transactions above N500,000 while cash withdrawal is three percent for transactions above N500,000.

The rate for corporate cash deposit is three percent for transactions above N3million while withdrawal is five percent for transactions of N3million.

For other categories which include Status Enquiry at the Request of Customer (e.g. Confirmation Letter, Embassy Letter, Reference Letter, Letter of Indebtedness/Non-Indebtedness etc.) each of these attract a rate of N500 per request.

The fee for Short Message Service (SMS) mandatory alert is based on cost recovery from the previous maximum charge of N4.

Bill payment via e-channels will attract a maximum charge of N500 from 0.75 per cent of the transaction value subject to a maximum of N1,200. Special Request for Statement of a Bill of account is N200.

