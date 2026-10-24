INEX Slovakia is calling for three young people to join a fully funded European Solidarity Corps project running through 2027

The programme covers travel, accommodation, food, insurance and pocket money — volunteers pay nothing out of pocket

Applicants aged 18 to 30 can join projects spanning education, the arts, media, disability support and environmental work

A Slovakian volunteer organisation has opened applications for three fully-funded placements under the European Union's European Solidarity Corps programme, targeting young people seeking to gain international experience in 2027.

INEX Slovakia, an accredited lead, hosting and supporting organisation within the ESC framework, is recruiting volunteers for a project titled "Open Your Eyes — educational, volunteering and promotional activities." The placement runs from 1 February 2027 to 31 December 2027.

INEX Slovakia opens 2027 ESC volunteer applications to foreigners Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What is European Solidarity Corps?

The European Solidarity Corps, which operated under the name European Voluntary Service until 2018, is an EU initiative designed to connect young people with community-benefit projects across Europe. Volunteers can participate individually or as part of group placements spanning a wide range of fields, including environmental work, art, media, support for children and youth, and assistance for people with disabilities.

The programme is open to individuals aged 18 to 30, with applicants eligible as long as they have not yet turned 31 by the time their placement begins. It is particularly suited to those who prefer hands-on learning and are willing to live and work abroad.

One of the more attractive aspects of the programme is its cost structure. Accepted volunteers bear no financial burden — the grant covers accommodation, meals, travel expenses, insurance, a language course, and a monthly pocket money allowance.

INEX Slovakia is certified

INEX Slovakia holds accreditation reference 2021-1-SK02-ESC50-QLA-000002777, confirming its status as a quality-certified organisation authorised to both send and receive volunteers under the ESC scheme.

Beyond the practical benefits, organisers frame participation as a broader opportunity for personal growth. Volunteers are expected to communicate in a foreign language, build cross-cultural relationships, and develop independence and confidence over the course of the placement.

Young people interested in applying are encouraged to consider whether they are seeking new challenges, want to acquire skills outside their current environment, or are open to a significant change over the coming year.

European Solidarity Corps (ESC) application is open Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit.ng