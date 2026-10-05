Djibouti has the highest average monthly net salary in Africa in 2026 at $2,836, followed by South Africa at $1,270 and Seychelles at $790

The other countries in the top 10 are Botswana, Namibia, Mauritius, Morocco, Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Kenya

Nigeria ranks 36th out of 54 African countries, with an average monthly net salary of $140

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Workers looking for better-paying jobs in Africa may want to look beyond the continent's biggest economies, as a new ranking has revealed the African countries with the highest average monthly take-home salaries in 2026.

The ranking, published by LiveGDP, compares 54 African countries based on estimated monthly average net salaries after taxes and mandatory deductions.

Nigeria Ranks 36th as These Top 10 African Countries Offer the Highest Salaries in 2026

Source: UGC

The figures are expressed in US dollars, providing a common basis for comparing salaries across countries.

According to the ranking, Djibouti leads Africa with an average monthly net salary of $2,836, followed by South Africa with $1,270.

However, salary levels vary sharply across the continent, with only two countries recording average monthly take-home pay above $1,000.

10 African countries with the highest salaries

1. Djibouti — $2,836

Djibouti ranks first with an estimated average monthly net salary of $2,836, making it the highest-paying country in Africa based on the ranking.

Its figure is $1,566 higher than second-placed South Africa and more than 40 times the $70 recorded for South Sudan, the lowest-ranked country.

2. South Africa — $1,270

South Africa takes second place with an average monthly net salary of $1,270.

It is the only other African country in the ranking with an average take-home salary above $1,000.

3. Seychelles — $790

The island nation of Seychelles ranks third, with workers earning an estimated $790 per month after taxes and mandatory deductions.

4. Botswana — $780

Botswana is fourth with an average monthly net salary of $780.

The difference between Botswana and Seychelles is only $10, showing how closely matched the two countries are in the ranking.

5. Namibia — $630

Namibia occupies fifth position, with an average monthly take-home salary of $630.

It is one of six African countries where the estimated average net salary exceeds $600.

6. Mauritius — $615

Mauritius ranks sixth with an average monthly net salary of $615.

The country narrowly remains ahead of Morocco, which recorded $490.

7. Morocco — $490

Morocco is the highest-ranked North African country, with an estimated average monthly net salary of $490.

It ranks above Tunisia, Libya, Algeria and Egypt in the broader African salary table.

8. Equatorial Guinea — $380

Equatorial Guinea takes eighth position with an average monthly net salary of $380.

The country is also the highest-ranked Central African nation in the top 10.

9. Cameroon — $345

Cameroon ranks ninth, with workers earning an estimated $345 per month after taxes and mandatory deductions.

10. Kenya — $344

Kenya completes the top 10 with an average monthly net salary of $344, just $1 below Cameroon.

Nigeria ranks 36th in Africa

For Nigerian workers, the ranking places the country considerably lower than the continent's top-paying destinations.

Nigeria ranks 36th out of 54 African countries, with an estimated average monthly net salary of $140.

Nigeria records the same figure as Benin and Guinea, according to the LiveGDP data.

Nigeria Ranks 36th as These Top 10 African Countries Offer the Highest Salaries in 2026

Source: UGC

The ranking also shows the wide disparity in salary levels across Africa. LiveGDP reported that 35 of the 54 African countries have average monthly net salaries below $200.

However, salary alone does not determine where workers enjoy the best financial conditions. LiveGDP noted that differences in living costs, inflation, exchange rates, purchasing power, working hours, employment benefits and public services should also be considered when comparing countries.

Therefore, the list should be viewed primarily as a comparison of nominal monthly take-home pay, rather than a definitive ranking of the best places to live and work in Africa.

Source: Legit.ng