Salary continues to be a major factor influencing individuals to accept job offers in many African countries

Competitive pay across africa is influenced to favourable economic growth and a high demand for specialised skills

A new report has listed Morocco, South Africa, Nigeria and others among top 10 countries with the highest salaries

People's willingness to accept employment offers is greatly influenced by their salary, and in many African nations, workers—particularly those in salaried positions—get competitive pay.

Over the years, the strong demand for specialist talents across a range of industries has improved greatly due to positive economic growth. This has led to more competitiveness in salary demand across regions over the years.

The Nation report has identifies the top 10 African nations where workers receive the highest incomes.

Morocco

Morocco has an average pay of $2,031, which puts country at the top of the list. This is explained by the nation's diverse economy, which includes thriving industries like mining, tourism, and textiles.

Morocco has improved infrastructure and created an investment-friendly climate since obtaining independence in 1956, which has increased wages in important industries.

South Africa

South Africa, with an average wage of $2,026 per year, comes in second. The nation's robust mining and manufacturing sectors, as well as its well-established banking sector, are the main drivers of its higher wage rates.

One of the most industrialized countries on the continent since gaining independence in 1910 is South Africa, which helps explain why incomes there are comparatively high in a variety of industries.

Tunisia

Tunisia comes in third with an average salary of $1,348. In addition to its advantageous location close to Europe, the nation has strong manufacturing, healthcare, and educational sectors.

Since gaining independence in 1956, Tunisia has become a desirable location for highly qualified professionals due to its emphasis on tourism and technology, which has increased wages and opened up new career opportunities.

Kenya

Kenya has an average salary of $1,291, which is driven by the country's rapidly growing economy, important industries like fintech, telecommunications, and agriculture, as well as Nairobi's increasing status as a tech hub.

Since gaining independence in 1963, Kenya has seen economic growth, which is reflected in its competitive salary offerings.

Algeria

Algeria's economy, which is mostly dependent on the export of gas and oil, produces a lot of money, leading to an average wage of $1,273.

Algeria's natural resources have been a major factor in economic growth and, as a result, increased compensation for workers in important industries since the country's independence in 1962.

Namibia

Namibia benefits from a booming mining industry, especially in diamonds and uranium, as well as its agriculture sector, which generates an average pay of $1,168.

The nation, which attained independence in 1990, has a stable wage structure because of its low population density and wealth of natural resources.

Botswana

Nigeria

The average wage in Nigeria, the biggest oil producer in Africa, is $814. Its pay structure is also heavily influenced by the finance and telecoms sectors.

Nigeria, which gained independence in 1960, continues to provide high-paying jobs due to its fast expanding economy, especially for qualified individuals in technology and finance.

Ghana

Ghana continues to profit from its thriving gold mining business, strong cocoa exports, and oil industry, with an average wage of $748.

The nation has prioritized industrialization since achieving independence in 1957, and its burgeoning technology sector holds promise for future salary increases.

Uganda

Due to the expansion of its agricultural and service sectors, Uganda has the lowest average pay on the list, at $738.

After gaining independence in 1962, Uganda is currently concentrating on growing its industrial and energy sectors, which may contribute to wage increases in the years to come. Nonetheless, there are still large economic gaps, which means that salaries might differ significantly across the nation.

