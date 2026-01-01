YEIDEP Batch B offers grants between ₦50,000 and ₦500,000 to support youth entrepreneurship in Nigeria

Eligibility includes Nigerian citizens aged 18 to 35 with viable business ideas and essential identification documents

The programme empowers youth, tackling unemployment while fostering economic inclusion and community development

The Federal Government has reopened the application portal for Batch B of the Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP), offering young Nigerians grants ranging from ₦50,000 to ₦500,000, alongside training and mentorship.

The programme targets youth with viable business ideas who need capital and support to start or scale.

President Bola Tinubu's government opens portal for YEIDEP Batch scheme. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Below is a clear, practical guide covering eligibility, funding details, application steps, timelines, and tips to improve approval chances.

Why YEIDEP matters for Nigerian youth

Youth unemployment and limited access to finance remain major challenges in Nigeria.

Many young people have workable ideas but lack the capital and structure to turn them into sustainable businesses.

YEIDEP is designed to bridge that gap by combining non-repayable funding with capacity building, helping reduce unemployment while promoting economic inclusion and stability.

The initiative also focuses on addressing the economic roots of social unrest by empowering young Nigerians to build productive livelihoods within their communities.

Key details about YEIDEP 2025 Batch B

YEIDEP provides grants, not loans, meaning beneficiaries are not required to repay the funds.

Depending on the strength and feasibility of your proposal, funding ranges from ₦50,000 to ₦500,000.

Beyond cash support, selected applicants may also receive:

Business and financial management training

Mentorship and enterprise development support

Networking opportunities with other young entrepreneurs

This added support significantly improves the chances of long-term business success.

Who is eligible to apply?

To qualify for YEIDEP Batch B, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Nigerian citizen

Aged 18 to 35 years

Possess a valid NIN

Possess a valid BVN

Willing to participate in training and mentorship

The programme supports a wide range of sectors, including:

Agriculture and agribusiness

Technology and innovation

Creative industries such as fashion, music, and the arts

Renewable energy and sustainability

Entertainment, sports, and small retail services

A fully registered business is not required. What matters is a clear, realistic idea with growth potential.

How much funding can you receive?

Grant amounts are tailored to project needs. Applicants with detailed, realistic plans often receive funding that closely matches their proposed budget.

Strong justification for how the money will be used improves the likelihood of higher support.

Important dates to note

Batch B portal reopened: 27 October 2025

Application deadline: Not yet announced

Batch A disbursements were made between 20 and 30 October 2025, indicating active processing. Early application is strongly advised.

Step-by-step guide to apply for YEIDEP Batch B

1. Visit the Official Portal Go to yeidep.org.

2. Click “Register / Apply” Begin your application.

3. Complete Personal and Business Details Provide your full name, email, phone number, NIN, BVN, and a summary of your business idea.

4. Upload Required Documents These may include a passport photo, government-issued ID, and a short business description.

5. Submit and Save Your Reference Number Keep it for tracking and follow-up.

6. Bank Account and KYC Verification If required, YEIDEP may assign a partner bank such as Lotus Bank, Keystone Bank, or Fidelity Bank for KYC completion.

7. Monitor the Portal Check regularly for training invitations, verification updates, or payment notifications.

Tips to improve your chances of Approval

Write a simple, clear business idea with a defined problem and solution

Request only for the funds you genuinely need and can justify

Ensure your NIN, BVN, and personal details match across all records

Stay responsive to portal and email updates

Avoid agents or middlemen. Registration is completely free

How YEIDEP Impacts Youth and Communities

YEIDEP goes beyond grants. It helps young Nigerians start businesses, create jobs, build income stability, and gain confidence through structured support.

Over time, this contributes to stronger local economies and more resilient communities.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, Batch B presents a timely opportunity to turn ideas into income with government backing.

FG opens GEEP loan programme portal for 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has opened the application portal for the 2026 cycle of the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), giving Nigerians access to interest-free loans of up to ₦300,000.

The initiative is part of the National Social Investment Programme and is administered by the Bank of Industry to support micro, small, and medium enterprises, farmers, artisans, traders, and youth entrepreneurs nationwide.

The GEEP loan is designed to expand financial inclusion by providing affordable funding to Nigerians who often struggle to access credit from commercial banks due to high interest rates and strict collateral requirements.

