Felicity Eseke, a mother of five who has driven for inDrive for five years, has used her earnings to support her family and educate her children

After completing over 2,766 rides, her dedication was recognised by inDrive, which rewarded her with a brand-new Wuling XC250 2025

The reward came after her daughter, Louisa, contacted inDrive to share her mother’s inspiring story of hard work and sacrifice

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

For five years, Felicity Eseke has spent countless hours behind the wheel, navigating the roads not just to earn a living but to build a better future for her five children.

Each trip she completed as an inDrive driver represented more than another ride. For Eseke, it was another step towards keeping her family going and ensuring her children stayed in school.

Mother of 5 Who Drove for inDrive to Pay Children’s School Fees Gets Brand-New Car

Source: UGC

Her determination and sacrifice have now received a remarkable reward, as inDrive honoured the mother of five with a brand-new Wuling XC250 2025.

The vehicle was presented to Eseke at a ceremony held at Ikeja City Mall, Lagos, on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, in the presence of popular content creator Akinyemi Oluwaseun, aka Asherkine, inDrive drivers and other well-wishers.

Daughter tells inDrive about her mother’s sacrifice

Eseke’s inspiring story came to the attention of inDrive after her daughter, Louisa Eseke, contacted the company to share how much her mother had inspired her over the years.

Louisa wanted her mother to know that her relentless dedication to her family and commitment to her work had not gone unnoticed.

For Eseke, driving became much more than a job. It became the means through which she provided for her children and helped them pursue their education.

Despite the demands of raising five children, she continued to put in the hours on the road, using her earnings to support her family and pay for her children's schooling.

Her journey reflects the sacrifices many parents make quietly every day, working long hours and putting their children's dreams ahead of their own.

Since joining inDrive five years ago, Eseke has completed more than 2,766 rides, demonstrating the consistency and commitment that have characterised her time on the platform.

‘Behind every trip is a person with a dream’

Speaking about the recognition, Timothy Oladimeji, Country Manager of inDrive Nigeria, said Eseke’s experience represents the resilience of drivers who work tirelessly to provide for their families.

He explained that the company wanted to recognise the human stories behind the thousands of people who use its platform to make a living and support their loved ones.

“Eseke’s story represents determination, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to her children. She reminds us that behind every trip is a person with a dream, a family, and a reason to keep going.

“We are proud to celebrate her and recognise the incredible journey she has undertaken for her children,” Oladimeji said.

For Eseke, the recognition was not simply about receiving a new vehicle. It was an acknowledgement of the years of hard work and sacrifice she had invested in her family.

Mother of 5 Who Drove for inDrive to Pay Children’s School Fees Gets Brand-New Car

Source: UGC

The ‘Super Mum’ driver expressed her gratitude to inDrive for recognising her efforts and for providing a platform that has enabled her to earn a living and support her family.

“I am really grateful to inDrive for recognising and celebrating me. I am equally excited about inDrive for creating a platform that allows me to earn a livelihood.

“I see this gift as a big reward for the hard work,” Eseke said.

After years of driving to give her five children a chance at a brighter future, Eseke can now take to the road in a brand-new car—a fitting reward for a mother whose determination kept her moving, one ride at a time.

Source: Legit.ng