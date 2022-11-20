Kosichisochukwu Nwakonuche grew into the family business of butchery at an early age

She said her parent taught her and her siblings the business at an early stage, and she intends to continue in the family tradition

She is studying and minding the business as well and wants to continue even after marriage

Many of her peers would be shaking TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms with endless videos and pictures to flaunt their assets and other endowments.

But not Kosisochukwu Nwakonuche, a female butcher based in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Kosisochukwu Nwakonuche in her business Credit: Kosi

Source: Original

Growing into the family business

Nnewi is the home of entrepreneurs, famous for housing big industries like Innoson Motors, owned by Innocent Chukwuma.

But Kosi, as she is fondly called, has chartered a different course for herself.

The student of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, brims with hope and enthusiasm about what the future holds as she dabbles in a predominantly male business.

The Nkwelle Umezunu says she has never travelled outside Nnewi except for business.

Kosi said she was not brought up with a silver spoon in her mouth and would hawk a sachet of water for her mother and sister when the sales were low.

She told Legit.ng that she grew into the butchery business because her dad was the founder and the first person to kill a cow in the Oriagbo Market in Nnewi.

The undergraduate stated that her mother left her hair salon to join her father in the business, but her parents could not go far with the business due to a lack of funds.

But they ensured they taught their children the business.

"It was my mom and sister that taught me the business. Indeed, it is a lucrative business if you have the capital and are hard-working."

Why butchery as a business?

Asked why she chose the business instead of hairdressing, makeup or girlie professions, she said that was what she was trained for since childhood and that her parents suffered a lot in the business. It would mean discarding a family tradition.

According to the 24-year-old, she feels intimidated by men but always calls on her father, who is always ready to come to lend a helping hand.

She said:

"I feel intimidated. I would call my dad to stand by me on such occasions. At times like that, I need his help."

And how she copes with male admirers. Kosi stated she often cries when the men get aggressive but consoles herself with the thought of focusing on the job and future.

She said many men are also attracted to her instead of her profession driving them away.

"They do come but I have chosen one person as a friend. He is a wonderful teacher; he advises me to be strong and keep pushing always. Moreover, my business makes me so busy and hence no distractions in my studies," she said.

On her immediate plans, the cheerful butcher said she wants to become a graduate, face the family business and take care of her parents.

She is enthused that her parents are very proud of her.

Challenges?

She said because their market is not popular in Nnewi, they always sell off the cows with which they fill the ranch.

"If I fail to sell off the cows, sometimes, I take it back to the North. The business only favours me mostly during the festive season. Usually, I buy the cows on credit and pay after sales. This is very challenging for me because it affects my profit. If I had enough capital, the business would pay me more."

Kosi said she needs more funds because the business is highly capital-intensive, and she wants to own a ranch as the community owns the current one.

"I am attached to some people. It's a big ranch owned by the community. Everybody has their portion and puts their cows there. When I go back to school, they feed the remaining cows I have till I come back. It is cheaper if I buy cows in trailers. Then everybody will buy at a cheaper rate from my hand," she said.

Clashes between herders and farmers in Nigeria

Speaking on the fear of herders/farmers clash, Kosi said there rarely feels the impact because they operate from the ranch and are not involved in open grazing.

She stated that ranching is better than open grazing and would end the incessant clashes between herders and farmers.

"However, open grazing causes a lot of problems and destroys farmlands, sometimes. Cows may even get lost in the bush or run away. They may have spoiled what you can't pay for before you get to find them," Kosi said.

On combining studies with her job, Kosi said he struggles to balance both because she wants to fend for herself and her family and does not depend on her parent.

"I must do my bit to get educated and also support my parents, as a dutiful daughter should", she stated.

Currently, she is studying Science Lab Technology and Biology for her Higher National Diploma 2.

She said that only a handful of her coursemates know of her business, and none of her lecturers knows.

"Hunger has no respect for pride. As long as I can meet my needs legitimately through what I do, I have no reason to be ashamed."

She advised other young ladies to lower their expectations and be humble.

"If you think life is hard, make it better," she said.

She said she needed help to grow her business.

"Even with N2 million, I can start moderately although a full trailer load of cows costs an average of N7-10 million, depending on the sizes of the cows. As for the people, the help I need most from them is their kind understanding, prayers and their blessings."

