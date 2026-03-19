Food prices in Nigeria have surged due to Ramadan demand and rising logistics costs nationwide

Staple items like rice, tomatoes, and pepper see notable price jumps ahead of Eid festivities

Fuel price hikes and global tensions threaten to further exacerbate food inflation, both in Nigeria and elsewhere

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Food prices across Nigeria have climbed sharply ahead of Eid al-Fitr, as a mix of Ramadan demand and rising logistics costs puts pressure on household budgets.

Market surveys conducted in Lagos show that staple items commonly used for popular meals like jollof rice and stew are now significantly more expensive than they were at the start of 2026, signalling a reversal of the brief period of easing inflation recorded earlier in the year.

Nigeria's food inflation surges as Ramadan and logistic costs increase the pain. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Rice, tomatoes, and pepper record notable increases

The cost of rice, a key staple for many households, has risen noticeably. A 50kg bag now sells for about N61,000, up from an average of N56,000 in January, with variations depending on brand and grain quality.

Tomatoes and peppers have recorded even steeper increases. A large basket of fresh tomatoes now averages N41,000, representing a 17 per cent rise from N35,000 earlier in the year. Similarly, a bag of fresh pepper has jumped to around N46,000 from N30,000 in January.

Traders attribute the spike partly to reduced farming activity during Ramadan. According to a Lagos-based tomato seller, many farmers temporarily scaled back operations during the fasting period, tightening supply and pushing prices upward.

Prices are, however, expected to ease slightly once normal farming activities resume after Ramadan.

Cooking oil prices offer some relief

Despite the surge in key food items, there has been some relief for consumers in the prices of cooking oils.

A 25-litre keg of vegetable oil now sells for about N55,000, down from N66,000 in January. Palm oil prices have also declined to around N48,000 from N58,000 over the same period.

Traders say this mixed trend reflects uneven market forces, with some commodities benefiting from improved supply conditions while others remain constrained.

Rising fuel costs threaten further increases

Market participants warn that the current price levels may not hold for long, as rising fuel costs begin to feed into transportation expenses.

Bose Idowu, a trader at Ketu Market, noted that transporters have already started increasing haulage fees, forcing traders to pass the additional costs on to consumers.

The impact is significant in Nigeria, where food items are often transported over long distances from northern farming regions to southern urban markets. Any increase in fuel prices typically triggers a corresponding rise in food prices.

Inflation rebounds on Ramadan spending

Recent data shows that food inflation is already reacting to these pressures. The rate rose to 12.12 per cent in February, up from 8.89 per cent in January, marking a sharp reversal after months of decline.

Analysts attribute the spike largely to Ramadan-driven demand. Increased bulk buying and stockpiling by households during the fasting period have intensified pressure on already stretched supply chains, according to a report by BusinessDay.

Global tensions add to local pressure

Global developments are also compounding the situation. The ongoing tensions involving the United States and Iran have disrupted oil markets, contributing to higher fuel prices locally.

With petrol prices approaching N1,200 per litre in major cities, the cost of transporting goods continues to climb.

Muhammed Magaji, president of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, warned that rising logistics costs could significantly push up food prices in the coming months.

He added that higher production and transportation costs may discourage farmers and deepen financial strain across the agricultural sector.

Outlook: Tougher weeks ahead for consumers

With Eid celebrations approaching and fuel costs still rising, consumers may face even higher food prices in the coming weeks.

Nigerians feel the pain as food prices spike amid Ramadan festivities. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

While some relief could come from post-Ramadan farming activities, persistent logistics challenges and global uncertainties suggest that food inflation pressures are far from over.

Dealers quote new prices for food items amid high inflation

Legit.ng earlier reported that food sellers across Nigeria are adjusting prices of staple items such as rice, beans, garri and yams following a renewed rise in food inflation reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The latest inflation report released on Monday shows that food inflation increased to 12.12 per cent in February 2026, reversing the brief relief Nigerians experienced in January when the rate dipped into single digits.

Despite the rise in food costs, overall inflation in the country eased slightly, highlighting the complex dynamics currently shaping consumer prices in Africa’s largest economy.

Source: Legit.ng