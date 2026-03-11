Petrol now sells for between N1,400 and N1,500 per litre in several filling stations in Enugu

Commercial transport operators have raised fares across different routes in the city

Many residents now trek between one and three bus stops to reduce transportation expenses

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Residents of Enugu are facing rising transport costs after the pump price of petrol climbed to as high as N1,500 per litre at some filling stations across the city.

A survey conducted by Leadership Newspaper showed that the increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, has forced many commercial transport operators to raise fares on several routes within the metropolis.

The cost per bus stop has increased from about N300 to around N400 in some areas. Photo: Pius Utomi EKpei.

The development has also pushed some residents to reduce their transport expenses by walking longer distances to their workplaces, schools, and markets.

Checks carried out in different parts of the city, including Holy Ghost, Gariki, Abakpa, New Haven and Uwani, indicated that several commuters now trek between one and three bus stops before boarding vehicles.

Petrol prices range from N1,400 to N1,500

The increase in transport costs followed the recent surge in petrol prices, which currently range between about N1,400 and N1,500 per litre in many parts of Enugu. The product had previously sold for between N850 and N900 per litre before the latest adjustment.

Commercial drivers who spoke with Leadership said the higher fuel price has significantly raised their daily operating costs, making fare adjustments necessary.

One of the drivers, Mr Ibekwe Uzoegbu, who operates along the Ugwuaji and Timber Junction axis, explained that transport operators had little choice but to increase fares.

According to him, the current price of petrol has made it difficult for drivers to sustain their operations without adjusting transport charges.

Sharp hike in transport fares

In some parts of the city, the cost per bus stop has risen from around N300 to about N400, while passengers travelling longer distances are paying higher fares than before.

However, several commuters who spoke with our correspondent expressed frustration over the situation. Some alleged that a number of transport operators were taking advantage of the fuel price situation to further increase fares.

Meanwhile, findings indicate that the pump price of petrol in some filling stations could rise further in the coming days, with projections suggesting it may reach between N1,800 and N2,000 per litre before the end of the week.

There are indications that petrol prices could climb further to between N1,800 and N2,000 per litre soon. Photo: Bloomberg.

