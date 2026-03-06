The price of Cooking gas prices in Nigeria have surged, with depot rates nearing N1,000/kg

Retailers have also adjusted their prices due to rising global LPG and crude oil costs

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East involving the US, Israel, and Iran are contributing to global energy price spikes

Nigerian households are set to feel the impact of the ongoing confirm between the United States, Israel, and Iran on their pockets.

New data shows that Cooking gas prices in Nigeria have risen sharply, with depot rates approaching N1,000 per kilogramme and retail prices climbing to around N1,300/kg.

The increase comes following the rise in crude oil and LPG prices on the international market.

New cooking gas price at depots

Depot price checks by Petroleumprice.ng show that wholesale LPG prices have increased across major supply hubs.

In Lagos, Navgas depot quoted LPG at N1,000 per kilogram, while NIPCO depot sold the product at N950/kg.

In Port Harcourt, Matrix depot offered cooking gas at N980/kg, while Prudent Oghara depot in Warri also quoted ₦980/kg.

Industry operators say the adjustments reflect rising global LPG benchmarks and increased logistics costs linked to higher petrol prices.

Retail price also increased

At the retail level, consumers have already started feeling the impact of the depot price increases.

Data reported by Leadership indicates that retail LPG prices in parts of Lagos, including Onike, Iwaya and Yaba, now range between N1,250 and N1,300 per kilogramme, compared with about N900/kg recorded a week earlier.

The increase means that refilling a 5kg cylinder now costs between N7,500 and N8,167, while 12.5kg cylinders cost between N13,750 and N19,200 depending on the location and retailer.

The upward trend is also visible in other cities.

In Abuja, a 12.5kg cylinder now sells for between N17,000 and N19,500 in areas such as Garki and Wuse, representing an increase of about 25% compared with the previous week.

In Port Harcourt, refilling a 12.5kg cylinder ranges between N18,500 and N21,000, while markets in Kano report prices between N9,000 and N10,500 for 6kg cylinders.

Residents say the simultaneous increase in petrol and cooking gas prices is worsening the cost-of-living pressures facing households.

A Lagos resident, Amaka, said the rising costs are stretching family budgets. She said:

“Everything is going up at the same time. Transport fares have increased because of petrol, and cooking gas is also rising. It is becoming difficult for an average family to cope."

Retailers attribute the price surge to a mix of rising transportation costs and higher international LPG prices.

Dealers say the recent increase in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) prices has pushed up the cost of transporting cooking gas cylinders from depots to retail outlets.

A retailer said:

“When petrol goes up, everything goes up. We transport the gas with vehicles, and the higher fuel cost is transferred to us by distributors.”

Cooking gas price January 2026

Legit.ng earleir reported that the National Bureau of Statistics has disclosed that Nigerians paid less to refill a 5kg and 12kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas in January 2026.

In its latest price watch report, the bureau stated that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas stood at N5,404.19 in January 2026.

This represents a 0.82% increase compared with N5,360.43 recorded in December 2025.

