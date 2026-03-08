How to Apply for Jerry Eze’s $300,000 Grant: Eligibility, Benefits, Official Application Link
- Applications for the Jerry Eze Foundation Business Grant Program are now open for entrepreneurs seeking financial support
- Successful applicants can receive up to $300,000 in funding, mentorship, and business development assistance
- The program addresses funding barriers for entrepreneurs, promoting job creation and economic growth in communities
Entrepreneurs and small business owners now have a fresh opportunity to access significant financial support as applications open for the Jerry Eze Foundation Business & Entrepreneurship Grant Program.
The initiative is designed to empower entrepreneurs with funding, mentorship, and business development support to help them expand their ventures, create jobs, and drive economic growth within their communities.
With funding opportunities reaching up to $300,000 across selected beneficiaries, the program aims to strengthen small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by giving promising entrepreneurs the resources they need to scale.
About the grant programme
The Entrepreneurship Grant Program focuses on identifying innovative and growth-driven entrepreneurs who require financial backing and guidance to move their businesses forward.
Beyond funding, the initiative emphasizes long-term business sustainability by providing training and strategic support that can help entrepreneurs overcome common challenges faced by SMEs.
By supporting promising ventures, the foundation hopes to encourage innovation, promote job creation, and contribute to broader economic development.
What successful applicants will receive
Entrepreneurs selected for the program will gain access to a range of benefits designed to help their businesses grow and succeed.
Key benefits include:
- Grant funding support distributed among selected businesses
- Entrepreneurship training programs to strengthen business management skills
- Mentorship from experienced professionals and industry experts
- Business development support to improve operations and strategy
- Networking opportunities with other entrepreneurs and ecosystem partners
According to a report by MSME Africa, the program aims to help participants build sustainable, scalable, and impactful businesses capable of thriving in competitive markets.
Eligibility requirements
While the grant is open to entrepreneurs from diverse sectors, applicants are generally expected to meet certain criteria.
Applicants should:
- Be an entrepreneur or small business owner
- Operate an active or registered business
- Present a clear business idea or existing venture with strong growth potential
- Demonstrate how the grant funding will expand their business or create economic impact
Entrepreneurs across several industries are encouraged to apply, including:
- Agriculture
- Technology
- Manufacturing
- Retail and trade
- Service-based businesses
The program seeks applicants with innovative ideas and the determination to grow their businesses and contribute meaningfully to their communities.
Why the grant matters forentrepreneurs
Access to funding remains one of the biggest barriers faced by entrepreneurs across Africa. Many small businesses struggle to scale due to limited capital, lack of mentorship, and insufficient business development support.
Programs like the Jerry Eze Foundation Entrepreneurship Grant aim to bridge this gap by combining financial assistance with mentorship and training.
By supporting entrepreneurs with the right resources, the initiative hopes to transform promising ideas into successful enterprises that can create jobs and stimulate economic growth.
How to apply
Interested entrepreneurs can submit their applications through the official Jerry Eze Foundation website.
Applicants should visit the official portal below and follow the instructions provided on the site to complete the application process.
Official application portal: https://www.jerryezefoundation.org/home
Entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply early and ensure that all required details about their businesses and growth plans are clearly provided during the application process.
