Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Entrepreneurs and small business owners now have a fresh opportunity to access significant financial support as applications open for the Jerry Eze Foundation Business & Entrepreneurship Grant Program.

The initiative is designed to empower entrepreneurs with funding, mentorship, and business development support to help them expand their ventures, create jobs, and drive economic growth within their communities.

With funding opportunities reaching up to $300,000 across selected beneficiaries, the program aims to strengthen small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by giving promising entrepreneurs the resources they need to scale.

About the grant programme

The Entrepreneurship Grant Program focuses on identifying innovative and growth-driven entrepreneurs who require financial backing and guidance to move their businesses forward.

Beyond funding, the initiative emphasizes long-term business sustainability by providing training and strategic support that can help entrepreneurs overcome common challenges faced by SMEs.

By supporting promising ventures, the foundation hopes to encourage innovation, promote job creation, and contribute to broader economic development.

What successful applicants will receive

Entrepreneurs selected for the program will gain access to a range of benefits designed to help their businesses grow and succeed.

Key benefits include:

Grant funding support distributed among selected businesses

Entrepreneurship training programs to strengthen business management skills

Mentorship from experienced professionals and industry experts

Business development support to improve operations and strategy

Networking opportunities with other entrepreneurs and ecosystem partners

According to a report by MSME Africa, the program aims to help participants build sustainable, scalable, and impactful businesses capable of thriving in competitive markets.

Eligibility requirements

While the grant is open to entrepreneurs from diverse sectors, applicants are generally expected to meet certain criteria.

Applicants should:

Be an entrepreneur or small business owner

Operate an active or registered business

Present a clear business idea or existing venture with strong growth potential

Demonstrate how the grant funding will expand their business or create economic impact

Entrepreneurs across several industries are encouraged to apply, including:

Agriculture

Technology

Manufacturing

Retail and trade

Service-based businesses

The program seeks applicants with innovative ideas and the determination to grow their businesses and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Why the grant matters forentrepreneurs

Access to funding remains one of the biggest barriers faced by entrepreneurs across Africa. Many small businesses struggle to scale due to limited capital, lack of mentorship, and insufficient business development support.

Programs like the Jerry Eze Foundation Entrepreneurship Grant aim to bridge this gap by combining financial assistance with mentorship and training.

By supporting entrepreneurs with the right resources, the initiative hopes to transform promising ideas into successful enterprises that can create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

How to apply

Interested entrepreneurs can submit their applications through the official Jerry Eze Foundation website.

Applicants should visit the official portal below and follow the instructions provided on the site to complete the application process.

Official application portal: https://www.jerryezefoundation.org/home

Entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply early and ensure that all required details about their businesses and growth plans are clearly provided during the application process.

