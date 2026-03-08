Zyon Tech Academy has opened applications for its 2026 technology internship programme aimed at helping aspiring professionals develop practical digital skills

The programme will place participants in project teams to work on real-world assignments in areas such as AI, software development and others

Successful participants will receive an internship certificate, while top performers may be considered for future employment or partnership opportunities

Zyon Tech Academy has announced that applications are now open for its 2026 technology internship programme, designed to equip aspiring tech professionals with practical digital skills.

In a statement released on March 1, the academy explained that the initiative aims to provide participants with hands-on experience and real-world knowledge needed to thrive in Nigeria’s expanding digital economy and the wider global technology sector.

According to the organisers, selected interns will work in collaborative project teams and take part in practical assignments across several technology areas.

These include artificial intelligence (AI), frontend and backend software development, product design (UI/UX), cybersecurity, blockchain, and Web3 technologies.

Focus on practical skills and industry readiness

Peace Peter, registration administrator at the academy, said the programme was created to address the gap between academic learning and the practical demands of the technology industry.

Peter said:

“Bridging the gap between what people learn in school and what the industry needs is essential for career growth.”

She noted that the internship offers those interested an opportunity to gain hands-on experience, mentorship, and the practical skills required to succeed in the tech space.

She added:

“This programme gives university graduates, career switchers, and self-taught developers a clear pathway to gain experience, mentorship, and the skills needed to succeed in technology.”

Selection process and opportunities for participants

The academy explained that applicants will go through a screening process that evaluates their technical abilities, problem-solving skills, and readiness to work on live projects.

Successful candidates will then be assigned to teams based on their preferred technology track and level of expertise.

During the programme, participants will collaborate on real-world projects and build professional portfolios that can support their career development.

Zyon Tech Academy also stated that all interns who successfully complete the programme will receive an official internship certificate. Outstanding participants may also be considered for future employment or partnership opportunities.

The organisation added that the internship is open to students, graduates, and self-taught developers, and that applications are free.

It also emphasised its commitment to equal opportunity, encouraging individuals from diverse backgrounds to apply.

