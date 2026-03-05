Nigerian EdTech Startups Can Access $100,000 as CcHUB–Mastercard Fellowship Opens Applications
- Applications for the 2026 EdTech Fellowship Programme are open, offering $100,000 in equity-free funding
- Focused on supporting underserved communities, the scheme enhances access to quality education through technology
- Selected startups will gain mentorship, technical support, and valuable connections during the 12-month acceleration initiative
Applications have opened for the 2026 Cohort IV of the EdTech Fellowship Programme organised by Co-creation Hub in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, offering early-stage education technology startups the opportunity to receive up to $100,000 in equity-free funding.
The fellowship is designed to support innovators developing solutions that improve learning outcomes and expand access to quality education across Africa, particularly for underserved communities.
Founders building scalable education technologies that address gaps in learning systems are encouraged to apply before the April deadline.
Supporting Africa’s next education innovators
The EdTech Fellowship Programme is a 12-month acceleration initiative focused on helping startups refine their products, scale their impact, and build sustainable business models.
Organisers say the programme prioritises startups creating solutions for learners who are often left out of mainstream digital education systems.
This includes students in rural areas, refugees and displaced communities, people living with disabilities, and girls and women who face barriers to education.
By supporting such startups, the initiative aims to strengthen the role of technology in improving education access across the continent.
What selected startups will receive
Successful applicants selected for the programme will gain access to financial and technical support designed to help their solutions grow.
Key benefits of the fellowship include:
- Up to $100,000 in equity-free funding
- A 12-month incubation and acceleration programme
- Mentorship from leading education and technology experts
- Technical support to improve product development Strategic guidance on scaling and sustainability
- Access to investors, ecosystem partners, and industry networks
The funding is equity-free, meaning startups retain full ownership of their businesses while benefiting from the programme’s support.
Programme organisers say the combination of capital, mentorship, and ecosystem connections is designed to help founders strengthen their solutions and expand their reach to more learners.
Who can apply?
The fellowship is open to early-stage EdTech startups that are developing technology-driven solutions to address education challenges.
Eligible startups should:
- Be focused on improving access to quality education or learning outcomes
- Have a working product, prototype, or pilot solution
- Demonstrate the potential to scale and reach large numbers of learners
- Be willing to participate fully in the 12-month accelerator programme
Startups working on solutions designed for underserved learner groups are strongly encouraged to apply, especially those supporting rural learners, displaced populations, people with disabilities, and girls and women.
Application deadline and process
Interested founders must submit their applications through the official programme portal.
Applications for the 2026 cohort will close on April 10, 2026, after which shortlisted startups will proceed to the selection stages.
The programme will run for 12 months, during which selected startups will receive mentorship, training, and support aimed at strengthening their innovations and preparing them for long-term growth.
For many early-stage education technology founders in Nigeria and across Africa, the fellowship presents a rare opportunity to access funding, industry expertise, and networks needed to transform promising ideas into scalable solutions that improve learning outcomes across the continent.
