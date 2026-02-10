Governor Abiodun emphasises agriculture as the backbone of Ogun State’s economic strategy for growth and food security

OGSTEP and OGFIMS roll out 28 agricultural projects, enabling better support for farmers and targeted interventions

Aquaculture and poultry sectors prioritised to elevate Ogun as Nigeria's leading agricultural hub and improve food consumption

Governor Dapo Abiodun has reaffirmed agriculture as the backbone of Ogun State’s economic transformation, describing the sector as a powerful driver of sustainable growth, job creation, food security and industrial development.

Speaking during the midterm review of his second tenure, the governor said his administration deliberately placed agriculture at the centre of its development strategy, noting that a strong agricultural base was essential for economic diversification and long-term prosperity.

According to Abiodun, agriculture in Ogun is no longer treated as a subsistence activity but as a strategic business sector capable of attracting investment and driving exports.

OGSTEP and OGFIMS as key catalysts

To translate this vision into action, the Abiodun administration rolled out the Ogun State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP) alongside the Ogun State Farmers Information Management System (OGFIMS).

These platforms have enabled the government to better support farmers, track production and design targeted interventions across value chains.

Under OGSTEP, the state has completed 28 agricultural projects in the past two years.

These efforts are complemented by programmes such as the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), Ogun CARES and the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ), all aimed at boosting productivity, improving livelihoods and reducing post-harvest losses estimated at ₦3.5 trillion annually in Nigeria.

Boosting aquaculture and poultry production

Abiodun highlighted aquaculture and poultry as priority areas with strong economic potential.

He disclosed that 5,068 fish farmers have been registered on OGFIMS, while 4,362 have received free capacity-building training covering record-keeping, group dynamics and preparation of bankable business proposals.

“These steps are strengthening aquaculture and supporting our fish farmers across Ogun State,” the governor said, adding that access to skills and data was critical to scaling production.

On poultry, Abiodun noted that Nigeria’s per capita chicken consumption remains far below that of peer countries, standing at between 1.7kg and 2kg compared to 13kg in Ghana, 36kg in South Africa and 46kg in Brazil.

He said sustained investment would position Ogun as Nigeria’s leading poultry hub while guaranteeing long-term food security.

Infrastructure, youth and private investment

Over the past six years, Ogun State has invested heavily in agro-industrial infrastructure, including rice mills and cassava processing plants, helping to strengthen local value chains and attract private investors.

Thousands of young people have also been trained in modern farming techniques under youth empowerment schemes.

Beneficiaries say these programmes have changed perceptions about agriculture, turning it into a viable and profitable business.

Farmers across the state have benefited from mechanised equipment, improved seedlings and access to credit facilities, leading to higher productivity and reduced losses.

Agriculture fuels rural growth

The impact of these interventions is increasingly visible. Rural communities are witnessing renewed economic activity, food production is rising, and Ogun’s reputation as an industrial hub is being reinforced by a strong agricultural foundation.

“Agriculture is not just about farming. It is about creating wealth, jobs and ensuring food security,” Abiodun said, summing up a strategy that continues to reshape Ogun’s economy and position the state as a major agribusiness hub in Nigeria.

