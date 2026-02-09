Engr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje has empowered 280 farmers and SMEs with solar equipment in Kano state

Ganduje, who is the executive director, REA's Technical Services, said the initiative reduces fuel dependence and supports year-round farming for local communities

The son of the former APC national chairman explained the connection between the programme and President Tinubu's agenda

Kano - The executive director, Technical Services of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Engr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje has empowered farmers and small-scale entrepreneurs with solar equipment and irrigation facilities in Kano state.

At an elaborate empowerment programme held Sunday evening, February 8, in Kano, Ganduje distributed solar-powered irrigation pumps to 120 young farmers and solar energy systems to 160 Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) across the Dawakin-Tofa, Tofa and Rimin Gado federal constituency.

A statement made available to Legit.ng indicates that the initiative formed part of a broader empowerment scheme targeting about 280 beneficiaries.

Solar system shared to reduce dependence on fuel - Ganduje

According to the statement, which was signed Monday, February 9, in Abuja, by Edwin Olofu, media aide to the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, each beneficiary received a solar system of about 1.2-kilowatt capacity to enable them run their businesses without disruption and reduce dependence on fuel.

Speaking during the event, Ganduje said the programme was designed to support both male and female youths whose businesses depend on electricity, particularly those in rural communities.

According to him, the farmers would also benefit from year-round farming through the solar-powered irrigation pumps.

He noted that the initiative marked the seventh empowerment programme executed in the constituency, with more interventions planned.

“First of all, I would like to mention several programmes we have carried out in the last year focusing on empowering youths and women, especially in rural areas like this,” he said.

“These solar systems will support businesses such as barbing salons, tailoring, POS services and computer-related businesses. Many of these businesses will thrive in the North-West, and we are still looking for more opportunities.”

Over 13,000 people benefited - Ganduje

Ganduje revealed that about 13,947 people across Dawakin-Tofa, Tofa and Rimin Gado had benefited from various empowerment initiatives so far.

He added that empowering SMEs remained key to economic growth.

“Nations that are economically developed got there by empowering SMEs, and that is the path we are following,” he said.

Solar system's empoewerment alligns with Tinubu's agenda

He further stated that the programme aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on national and human capital development.

In his remarks, the deputy speaker of the Kano state House of Assembly, Hon. Muhammad Bello Butu-Butu, commended the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful.

“This empowerment programme will go a long way in improving the livelihoods of our youths,” he said, while also calling for unity among APC members.

Similarly, the chairman of Dawakin-Tofa local government area, Hon. Anas Dan Maliki, praised the initiative and pledged to emulate the gesture at the grassroots level.

Some beneficiaries also expressed appreciation

Meanwhile, a business centre operator, Sulaiman Dan Sudu, said the solar equipment would significantly improve his productivity, while a tailor, Maman Talatu, noted it would ease the electricity challenges affecting her business.

Top APC leaders and stakeholders in Kano state attended the event, which marked the official launch of the seventh phase of the empowerment programme.

