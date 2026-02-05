Lydia Kalat Musa thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government for the confidence reposed in the board

She said the board committed to repositioning OGFZA as a partner of choice for local and foreign investors

She pledged that the board operated on principles of excellence, accountability and national development

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Governing Board of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), expressing optimism that the sector will drive double-digit economic growth for Nigeria by 2030.

The inauguration took place in Abuja on Wednesday, with government officials urging the new board to focus on tangible outcomes that strengthen investment, exports and job creation.

FG Inaugurates OGFZA Board, Targets Double-Digit Economic Growth by 2030

Source: Twitter

Board composed of seasoned professionals

The newly inaugurated board is chaired by Mrs Lydia Kalat Musa and includes Mr Ikechukwu Onyemekara, Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, Engr Frank Onyebu, Engr Dr Jani Ibrahim, Mr Etido Thomas Usoroh, Mr Augustine Uchechukwu Kalu, Mr Joseph Yilwa, Dr George Nwangwu, and Mr Adie Emmanuel.

The Federal Government described the board as a team of experienced professionals with a proven record of excellence across the public and private sectors.

Performance to be measured by results, minister says

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, said the board’s success would not be assessed by the number of meetings held but by measurable economic outcomes.

“The performance of this board will be judged by projects delivered, investments attracted and retained, jobs created, and value added to Nigeria’s exports,” Oduwole said.

She tasked the board with closing implementation gaps and ensuring that government incentives translate into real economic value.

OGFZA mandate and challenges outlined

According to the minister, OGFZA’s responsibilities include licensing and regulation, infrastructure provision, coordination between public and private sector stakeholders, establishment of customs and security frameworks within the zones, and the resolution of labour and commercial disputes.

Dr Oduwole acknowledged challenges such as infrastructure deficits, security concerns and inter-agency coordination issues but assured that these were being addressed in a deliberate and systematic manner.

Inauguration signals renewed industrial push

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh, described the inauguration as a renewed commitment to Nigeria’s industrial transformation.

“This is not an accidental or symbolic exercise. It is the fulfilment of a statutory mandate shaped by current economic realities,” Enoh said.

He noted that the recent approval of a National Industrial Policy signalled a shift towards productivity, value creation and export-led growth, adding that the timing of the board’s inauguration underscored the urgency of translating policy into performance.

Free zones key to competitiveness, Enoh says

Senator Enoh recalled that OGFZA was established to attract investment, enable production and enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness within Africa and the global economy.

“Free trade and processing zones are meant to serve as engines of industrialisation, export growth and value addition,” he said, urging board members to view their role as one of stewardship and measurable impact.

Board chair pledges accountability and investor confidence

In her remarks, the Chairman of the Governing Board, Mrs Lydia Kalat Musa, thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government for the confidence reposed in the board.

“With the support of management and stakeholders, we will reposition OGFZA as a partner of choice for both local and foreign investors,” she said.

She pledged that the board would operate on the principles of excellence, accountability and national development, in line with the government’s economic growth targets.

Source: Legit.ng