Nigeria launches $500 million DISREP to revive struggling electricity distribution sector

Programme aims to reduce ATC&C losses and close the 5.3 million metering gap by ending billing discrepancies in the country

Government vows to eliminate estimated billing and ensure free meter installation nationwide

The Federal Government, in partnership with the World Bank, has launched a $500 million intervention programme aimed at stabilising Nigeria’s struggling electricity distribution sector, reducing losses, closing the metering gap and improving power supply nationwide.

The initiative, known as the Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP), targets electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos), including Ikeja Electric (IE), Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKDC) and others across the country.

The programme was unveiled on Wednesday in Abuja during a media briefing by the Director of the Energy Sector Department at the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Aisha Tukur.

DisCos bleeding revenue, infrastructure near collapse

Tukur said the intervention became necessary as DisCos continue to grapple with ageing infrastructure, mounting debts and weak revenue collection, years after the privatisation of the power sector.

According to her, the distribution segment currently records Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses of about 33 per cent, significantly higher than the national target of 21 per cent.

This means that roughly N33 of every N100 worth of electricity supplied is lost.

In one of the DisCos, she disclosed, losses surged to as high as N71 per N100 of electricity generated in the third quarter of 2025.

She explained that the sector’s inability to operate at cost-reflective levels has created a vicious cycle of debt across the electricity value chain.

The persistence of estimated billing, customer mistrust and perceptions of fraud, she added, has also fuelled electricity theft and pushed many consumers towards off-grid alternatives.

Closing the metering gap

A major focus of DISREP is addressing Nigeria’s massive metering deficit.

Tukur said the programme aims to deploy 3.2 million smart meters over four years to close the gap currently estimated at 5.3 million by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

So far, nearly 700,000 meters have been delivered nationwide, while about 200,000 have been installed.

“DISREP is a World Bank–supported intervention designed to improve the performance and financial sustainability of Nigeria’s Electricity Distribution Companies,” she said.

“It focuses on closing the metering gap, reducing commercial losses, enhancing revenue collection and improving service delivery to electricity consumers.”

She added that the programme is financed through a $500 million World Bank facility structured into two components: Investment Project Financing and Programme-for-Results, offering concessional terms more favourable than commercial borrowing.

FG vows to end estimated billing

The Director-General of the BPE, Ayodeji Gbeleyi, said Nigeria currently has about 5.66 million unmetered electricity customers, stressing that the government is determined to bring an end to estimated billing.

Gbeleyi assured consumers that all accessories required for meter installation had been fully provided and that the meters were programmed specifically for the states and DisCos they are assigned to.

He dismissed claims that customers would be asked to pay for meter installation, insisting that the rollout is entirely free.

NERC admits slow progress, promises acceleration

Chairman of NERC, Musiliu Oseni, acknowledged that metering progress under the programme has been slower than expected, despite its scale.

He revealed that although DISREP was designed to deploy over three million meters, only slightly above 150,000 have been installed so far.

Oseni, however, assured Nigerians that the current administration remains committed to closing the metering gap and delivering meters to consumers at no cost, describing the intervention as a critical step toward restoring trust and financial stability in the power sector.

