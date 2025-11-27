The federal government has endorsed the construction of a new modular refinery in Delta state

The new refinery will further strengthen Nigeria’s refining capacity and overall energy security

When completed, the refinery is expected to create jobs, and plays its role in reducing the country’s reliance on imported petroleum products

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, recently toured the construction site of a 30,000-barrel-per-day modular refinery in Koko, Delta State, being developed by the Nigerian-owned company, Ebenco Global Link Limited.

During the inspection, he hailed the project as a strong demonstration of growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s local energy industry.

He also noted that the refinery supports the federal government’s petroleum sector reforms under the Renewed Hope agenda.

New modular refinery in Koko takes shape, promising to boost Nigeria’s local refining capacity. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The minister added that the facility could play a critical role in curbing pipeline vandalism and illegal refining by providing scalable, legitimate alternatives within the petroleum value chain.

New modular refinery coming

According to the minister, the refinery represents a strategic move to promote legitimate refining, support local investment, and discourage illegal activities within the oil value chain.

BusinessDay explained that the project aligns with the administration’s broader reforms designed to unlock private capital and fast-track energy infrastructure that strengthens national resilience.

His words:

“The construction of the 30,000-barrel-per-day modular refinery in Koko demonstrates growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s local energy infrastructure. The reforms under President Tinubu are designed to fast-track projects that strengthen national energy resilience.”

Lokpobiri noted that with effective governance and domestic manufacturing support, modular refining provides a viable way to address Nigeria’s supply shortages and boost economic development.

Ebenco CEO

Speaking on the refinery’s progress, Ebenezer Oluwagbemiga, Chief Executive Officer of Ebenco Global Link Limited, said the plant will come on stream in phases, beginning with 5,000 barrels steamed per day.

He noted that the project will create jobs, deepen local content, and significantly reduce the incentives for illegal bunkering once full operations begin.

Nigeria’s crude to be refined locally

From a value-chain and engineering perspective, Ebenco’s Management Consultant, Peter Akindeju, described the modular refinery’s batch-based production system as a major leap in indigenous engineering with the potential to shorten delivery cycles and enhance operational flexibility.

He added that the project reflects a growing shift toward Nigerian-led midstream and downstream development, Vanguard reports.

Heineken Lokpobiri and executives tour the construction site of the new refinery. Photo: FG

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, Omonigho Otanocha, Associate Professor at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), commended the refinery as a major step toward strengthening Nigeria’s industrial independence.

He noted that the project reflects the growing ability of Nigerian companies to lead the development of key oil and gas infrastructure without relying heavily on imported technologies.

Nigeria’s refining expansion and economic benefits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that private-sector refinery projects such as the Dangote Refinery continue to strengthen Nigeria’s energy independence.

These refineries support job creation, enhance fuel availability, reduce import dependence, and contribute to long-term energy security.

