The Lagos State government has rolled out 25% subsidy on essential food items ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations

The affected stables include garri, beans, rice, bread, and pepper, which are designed to relieve the residents financially

The state said that the initiative is part larger plan to stabilize food prices and promote a more resilient agricultural economy

As part of efforts to ease the cost of living and ensure a joyous festive season, the Lagos State Government has announced a 25 percent subsidy on major food staples including rice, beans, garri, bread, and pepper.

The initiative is designed to give residents financial relief ahead of Christmas, amid persistent food inflation nationwide.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Abisola Olusanya, revealed the details during a press briefing at Alausa, Ikeja.

Farmers’ subsidy programme enters second phase

She said the subsidized food items will be available at the Lagos Fresh Food Hub in Mushin, a market designated for affordable access to essential goods.

According to her, the initiative is part of the state’s broader effort to stabilize food prices and promote a more resilient agricultural economy through strategic partnerships with farmers and food distributors.

In addition to the consumer subsidy, Lagos has also launched the second phase of the Ounje Eko Farmers Subsidy Programme, which focuses on easing production costs for local farmers.

According to a BusinessDay report, the programme provides a 25 percent subsidy on poultry and fish feeds, helping farmers maintain production levels despite rising input prices.

The state government will also distribute free grains to pig farmers to support livestock nutrition and sustainability.

These measures, Olusanya explained, aim to strengthen the agricultural value chain while ensuring steady food availability for consumers.

“The festive market initiative complements our farmers’ subsidy effort,” she said. “By tackling both production and consumption costs, we are ensuring Lagosians can celebrate the holidays with affordable food on their tables.”

Impact of the first phase

The first phase of the Ounje Eko initiative recorded significant success, benefiting over 5,000 farmers directly.

Under that phase, 1,000 tons of poultry feed and 300 tons of fish feed were supplied, sustaining more than 260,000-layer birds and resulting in the production of over 7 million eggs and 177,000 catfish.

Olusanya noted that the intervention also helped reduce the average price of a crate of eggs from ₦6,000 to ₦5,000, showing a direct impact on consumers. Feed costs across mills also dropped, benefiting even those who were not part of the subsidy network.

Building a food-secure Lagos

The commissioner emphasized that the interventions align with the goals of the Produce for Lagos Programme, a key pillar of the state’s Food Systems Transformation Agenda.

For horticulture farmers, Lagos will provide tractorization services and distribute fertilizers to boost crop yields.

Olusanya added that the government will also monitor produce off-take and ensure distribution across major markets at competitive prices.

“These programmes reaffirm Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to building a food-secure, inclusive, and resilient Lagos,” she said. “By linking farmer support with consumer relief, Lagos is setting the pace for sustainable food systems across Nigeria.”

Experts say the move by the Lagos state government is a major step toward relieving residents this festive season.

