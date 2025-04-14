The price of rice has crashed again to N65,000 per 50kg bag from N85,000. Legit.ng can authoritatively report

Dealers disclosed that a consignment of the commodity berthed at Nigeria’s ports recently, leading to the crash

The first time rice sold around that range was in February this year, when it crashed below N70,000 per 50kg bag

The price of the staple, rice, has crashed again after rising in March to over N80,000 per 50kg bag.

Findings conducted by Legit.ng show that sellers have reduced the commodity's price from N85,000 per 50kg bag to N65,000 as of Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Dealers report a crash in rice price

Dealers who spoke exclusively with Legit.ng revealed that the crash followed the general crash in cereal prices and other food items.

They disclosed that another consignment of foreign rice berthed at Nigeria’s ports in early April, which accounted for the crash in price.

The first time the commodity sold below N70,000 per 50kg bag was in February this year when the dealers reported another influx of the commodity.

Dealers report massive imports of rice

According to them, the 150-day import duty-free window for essential food items contributed to the crash in the staple’s price.

“We’ve noticed that importers are bringing in the consignments in large quantities, Chinedu Eze, a foodstuff dealer, revealed.

According to him, dealers have stockpiled because the price is still volatile and could rise shortly.

Stakeholders blame the FG’s food import duty

Legit.ng earlier reported that Agriculture stakeholders have forecasted a new food cycle price increase by the middle of the year, due to a surge in food imports last year.

According to Foreign Trade in Goods data by the National Bureau of Statistics, the value of food imported in 2024 rose by 51.06% to N3.78 trillion.

Stakeholders connected the spike to the increase in food import value to the Nigerian government’s 150-day duty-free import window on selected food items announced in July 2024 to reduce high prices.

Farmers and some members of the private sector opposed the import waiver window, which recorded a consignment of 32,000 tonnes of rice from Thailand.

Before President Bola Tinubu’s import waiver, government policies restricted food imports, the stakeholders said.

Food imports reduce

Investigations show that the value of food imports has reduced by 0.54% to N1.85 trillion in 2023 from N1.86 trillion in 2022.

The price of food increased 37.65% last year, as market surveys reported that food prices were crashing in Kano’s Singer Market.

In March 2025, the Nigerian government praised the reported crash in food prices as a fulfilment of its promise to reduce food inflation.

FG food import leads to a crash in food prices

However, stakeholders have warned that the prices of essential commodities will rise by midyear 2025.

Punch reports Kabir Ibrahim, the President of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), as saying that despite the import duty waiver achieving its purpose, continuing imports to meet the country’s food needs is not sustainable.

He warned that Nigeria cannot afford to import to achieve food security or availability.

He asked the country to work within itself to produce sufficient food to achieve food security.

Rice prices to change as Nigeria faces N1.43trn shortage

Legit.ng earlier reported that there is fear that Nigeria may experience 2.18 million tonnes of rice shortage valued at N1.43 trillion due to low production.

As of February 20, 2025, parboiled sold for N679.500 per tonne in Thailand, leading to about N33,000 per 50kg bag.

Milled rice production in Nigeria is reportedly projected to drop from 5.60 million to 5.22 million in the 2024.2025 season. Paddy rice is projected to decline to 8.30 million tonnes from 8.90 million in the season.

