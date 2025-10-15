The NBS has revealed that Nigeria’s inflation rate continued its downward trend in September

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased to 18.02% in September 2025, marking a 2.1 percentage point decline from 20.12% recorded in August 2025.

Data from the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for September showed that both headline and food inflation rates fell year-on-year and month-on-month.

Inflation is when the cost of goods and services rises. In September, prices continued to increase, but at a slower pace than in previous months. Indicating that it is becoming more affordable.

Inflation numbers

On a year-on-year basis, headline inflation was 14.68 percentage points lower than the 32.70% recorded in September 2024, indicating a significant moderation compared to the same period last year.

On a month-on-month basis, headline inflation stood at 0.72%, slightly below 0.74% recorded in August 2025, showing that the rate of increase in average prices slowed during the month.

Food Inflation

The food inflation rate in September 2025 was 16.87% (year-on-year), representing a 20.9 percentage point decline from 37.77% in September 2024.

Year-on-year: 16.87% (September 2025) vs 37.77% (September 2024)

Month-on-month: -1.57%, down from 1.65% recorded in August 2025

According to the NBS, the decline in food inflation in September was driven by lower prices of key staples, including maize, garri, beans, millet, potatoes, onions, eggs, tomatoes, and fresh pepper.

The average annual food inflation rate for the twelve months ending September 2025 stood at 24.06%, down by 13.47 percentage points from 37.53% in September 2024.

Core Inflation

The Core Inflation rate, which excludes volatile agricultural produce and energy, stood at 19.53% in September 2025 (year-on-year), a 7.9 percentage point decrease from 27.43% in September 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, core inflation was 1.42%, slightly below the 1.43% recorded in August 2025.

The average twelve-month annual core inflation rate was 22.39% for the period ending September 2025, compared to 25.64% in September 2024, a 3.25 percentage point decline.

Summary of inflation figures

Headline Inflation by State

Highest (year-on-year):

Adamawa – 23.69%

Katsina – 23.53%

Nasarawa – 22.29%

Lowest (year-on-year)

Anambra – 9.28%

Niger – 11.79%

Bauchi – 12.36%

Month-on-month:

Highest increases: Zamfara (9.36%), Adamawa (8.15%), Nasarawa (7.49%)

Declines: Niger (-8.14%), Oyo (-5.56%), Bayelsa (-4.61%)

Food Inflation by State

10 States with the Lowest Food Inflation (Year-on-Year):

Bauchi – 2.81% Niger – 8.38% Anambra – 8.41% Benue – 8.60% Akwa Ibom – 9.00% Abuja – 11.00% Plateau – 11.20% Jigawa – 12.10% Yobe – 12.80% Imo – 12.40%

Tinubu gives an order to crash food prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to take urgent steps to reduce food prices nationwide.

He wants the FEC to focus on on ensuring the safe movement of farm produce across transport routes.

The order was disclosed by Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security at a one-day capacity-building workshop.

