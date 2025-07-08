Despite multiple interventions from the government, cement prices are yet to drop below the N8,500 last seen in January 2025

Prices have increased steadily since March, adding a little every month, and are now pushing close to the N15,000 mark again

Dealers have offered some price predictions about what cement prices could look like in August 2025

Amid the several reforms from President Bola Tinubu's administration, cement prices have increased again across Nigeria.

A survey from Legit.ng confirms that a 50kg bag of cement now sells for as high as N12,000 in several states.

The price ranges from about N9,500 to N12,500, depending on the location and brand.

Cement prices hit N15,000 in February

Recall that the price of a 50kg bag of cement first hit N15,000 in February, triggering a cry out from Nigerians.

After intervention from the federal government, the prices tumbled down to about N7,800 to N8,000 for different brands of the product.

The prices started increasing again in March 2025, much to the surprise of stakeholders who expected government intervention to hold prices down.

By May 2025, Dangote cement sold between N8,000 to N9,000 at the depots and between N9,900 to N10,500 among retailers.

In June 2025, Legit.ng reported that prices had increased to N10,500 for a bag of cement, and now in July, the product sells between N11,000 and N12,000.

Dealers quote new prices for 50kg bag of cement

Legit.ng confirmed that a 50kg bag of Dangote cement sells for about N11,000 in several parts of Abuja.

A dealer, who gave his name as Osesumhen, confirmed that it also retails for N11,000 in Edo state, particularly the Uromi and Ekpoma axis.

The situation is similar in Lagos state, where the dealers sell for an average price of N11,000 or N11,500 per 50kg bag.

In some markets, the product retails as high as N12,000, except for bulk purchases where the sellers offer a discount.

While the prices of other brands like Bua, Lafarge, and Elephant are slightly less expensive, they are not as common in smaller retail outlets in Lagos.

Cement dealers predict higher prices in July and August

Recall that cement dealers and experts who spoke to Legit.ng had predicted slightly elevated prices in July and August.

They attributed the projected increase to the high demand for cement, as well as logistics challenges and high transportation costs.

One of the cement dealers, Osas Igho, said there would be more upward pressure in August 2025, and the product would continue to sell at a premium price.

A contractor who spoke to Legit.ng lamented the impact of the price change on ongoing projects. Engineer Fred Osayande noted that contractors would lose serious money for projects that had been secured at the former price.

Construction costs, rents set to increase

In related news, construction experts have warned that Nigerians looking to build homes will be spending a lot more in 2025.

They noted that building materials are getting more expensive by the day, and efforts from the three largest players - Dangote, Bua, and Lafarge - have been unable to push prices down.

Legit.ng reports that house seekers and tenants are also impacted as the hike in prices of building materials eventually affects rents and other costs.

