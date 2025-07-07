NNPC reduced petrol prices across filling stations, with petrol now selling for N885 per litre at NNPC stations

This marks a significant decrease from the previous day's price of N910 per litre in Abuja

At other stations in the capital, petrol is now priced at N935 per litre in areas like Lugbe and Airport Road

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has further slashed petrol prices across filling stations.

As of Monday evening, Legit.ng observed that petrol now sells for N885 per litre at NNPC filling stations in Lagos. This is a significant reduction from the amount it sold the previous day.

Recall that according to reports, NNPC retail stations sold the product for as low as N910 per litre in the nation’s capital as of Sunday, July 6, 2025.

The development means that petrol is now N35 cheaper in Abuja than the previous rate of N945 per litre.

TheCable reports that at other filling stations in Abuja, PMS now sells at N935 per litre in Lugbe and Airport Road.

NNPC follows Dangote’s steps

The new price cuts by the state oil firm come amid a similar step by Dangote Refinery, which reduced its ex-depot prices from N880 to N840 per litre following the drop in crude oil prices.

The mega refinery disclosed in a statement signed by its Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejine, that the new price became effective on Monday, June 30, 2025.

Experts have said that with petrol prices changing regularly, industry players are planning a summit to establish a pricing framework.

Meanwhile, Sunbeth Energies Limited says it has inked a deal with Dangote Refinery to purchase and sell its petroleum products nationwide.

The company disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, July 6, 2025, stating that the milestone makes it one of the few downstream players to secure such a partnership.

According to the firm, the deal positions it among the most reliable energy distributors in Nigeria, marking a significant leap for the firm in just under two years, indicating both operational and financial credibility and a long-term goal.

“This partnership with Dangote refinery is not just a deal, it’s a signal. It signals our continued drive to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s energy security and long-term economic value,” the company stated.

It revealed that it is building a strong and responsive supply chain for the future that delivers with consistency and trust, and serves industries and communities nationwide.

Marketers give real petrol cost

Legit.ng reported that in response to increased agitation from independent marketers for price control, the Federal Government has scheduled a nationwide stakeholder event for July 23 and 24, 2025, to address growing concerns about gasoline pricing and supply dynamics in the downstream sector.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) is organising the summit, expected to bring together government representatives, refiners, marketers, and industry operators to discuss feedstock sufficiency, petroleum pricing standards, and stabilisation tactics in the deregulated market.

Francis Ogaree, the NMDPRA's Executive Director of Hydrocarbon Processing Plants, Installation, and Transportation Infrastructure, announced the summit and its dates during the recently concluded 24th Nigeria Oil and Gas Energy Week in Abuja.

