The Nigerian government is now fully onboard the trade beyond borders plan, and has opened the AfCFTA air corridor to 3 African countries

This means that Nigerians can export to these countries and access a wider market at reduced logistics costs

The government has also transmitted the ECOWAS Tariff Schedule for Trade in Goods to the AfCFTA Secretariat, enabling zero duties on 90% of goods on the list

Nigerians can now export goods to other African countries at a highly reduced cost as the federal government has launched the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) air corridor.

This first phase targets three African markets, Kenya, Uganda, and South Africa, and Nigerian exporters will now export to these countries at a cheaper rate.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was initiated to create a single African market where goods and services are traded across African countries with ease and at reduced costs.

The launch of the AfCFTA air corridor reduces export logistics costs by more than half, according to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole.

The tariff reductions are being implemented in phases, with a 50% cut by 2025, expected to reach full cost elimination by 2030.

Export costs crash by 75%

Ms. Oduwole announced on her official X account that logistics costs would reduce by between 50% and 75% from Nigeria to any of the three markets.

The air corridor will operate via Uganda Airlines, moving goods smoothly across African markets and eventually eliminating transportation barriers.

The Monday morning post on X read:

“We flag off a bold new pathway connecting Nigerian goods to the AfCFTA market through a strategic partnership with Uganda Airlines. The new air corridor will provide Nigerian exporters with access to three key African hubs Uganda, Kenya, and South Africa with air cargo rates discounted between 50-75% reduction in logistics cost (including regulatory charges).”

In an earlier post on Sunday, Oduwole thanked the Ministry of Finance, the Comptroller General of Customs, and the FAAN CEO for the role they played in bringing the project to life

Nigeria gazettes AfCFTA tariffs, zero duties on 90% of goods

The Minister also announced that Nigerians can now get lower export tariff rates as the AfCFTA tariffs have been officially gazetted in April 2025.

The post read;

“AfCFTA tariffs are now gazetted—unlocking lower rates for Nigerian exporters. Kudos to the resilient businesses on today’s inaugural flight—exporting textiles, bags, cosmetics, agro-products & more. This Administration stands with you as you scale across.”

The government has also transmitted the ECOWAS Tariff Schedule for Trade in Goods to the AfCFTA Secretariat, allowing zero duties on 90% of goods traded under the agreement.

In the first instance, this reduction will benefit those who export textiles, cosmetics, and agricultural products, allowing Nigerians to move goods to these countries and across the continent.

Uganga Air begins cargo movement from Nigeria

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Uganda Air has begun to transport cargo from Nigeria to East and South Africa under the new arrangement.

The move is to help Nigerian businesses transport their goods cheaply and timely manner under the AfCFTA agreement.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, announced that the service has started with the Lagos and Abuja airports but will extend to others over time.

