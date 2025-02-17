Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - The African Union (AU) has endorsed Nigeria as the Digital Trade Champion for the continent under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) Digital Trade protocol at the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The decision was taken following the impressive record of the Nigerian government in promoting digital enterprise and innovation.

AU AfCFTA champion Mahamadou Issoufou says no country has adopted a comprehensive legal instrument on digital trade like Nigeria. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The AU Session recognised Nigeria's proactive role in advancing the implementation of the digital trade protocol adopted in February 2024.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Monday, February 17, 2025.

The former president of Niger Republic and AU AfCFTA champion Mahamadou Issoufou commended Nigeria's leadership for convening the Digital Economy Roundtable in January.

Issoufou said this in his annual report on the progress of the AfCFTA's digital trade protocol.

''No organisation, region, or continent has negotiated or adopted such a comprehensive legal instrument on digital trade, positioning the African continent to benefit from the digital economy for innovation and job creation,''

According to Issoufou, young Africans are leaders in digital innovation, particularly in mobile banking and other digitally enabled services.

''The AfCFTA Protocol on Digital Trade will establish a conducive environment for these young people to fully participate in Africa's digital economy,''

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, said the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol is a game changer in advancing Africa's economic development.

Speaking on the significance of the AU endorsement of Nigeria at the summit, Oduwole said:

"Africa has demonstrated global leadership by pioneering the first-of-its-kind AfCFTA Protocol on Digital Trade—establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework.

"The Assembly of Heads of State and Government has officially designated Nigeria as AfCFTA Digital Trade Champion. The AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol is a game changer in advancing Africa's economic development. It is set to create millions of jobs for Africa's growing, tech-savvy youth, contribute billions to the continent's GDP, and attract substantial investments for public digital infrastructure across African nations."

Source: Legit.ng