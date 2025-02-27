The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has announced that the country’s first Indigenous helicopter is in its final development stages and will undergo its maiden test flight soon

FG: Helicopter Project Nears Completion

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement event in Kaduna on Wednesday, Kareem Aduagba, Project Manager at the Aeronautics and Air Vehicle Development Institute—an arm of NASENI—shared updates on the groundbreaking project.

“Very soon, we will conduct the first test. Everything is almost ready, and Nigeria’s first indigenous helicopter will soon take to the skies,” Aduagba announced.

He explained that the initiative is not about recreating existing technology but advancing it through local expertise.

“Some of our work involves developing projects from the ground up, such as the Nigerian-made helicopter and certain unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs),” he added.

Aduagba further revealed that NASENI has acquired semi-knockdown (SKD) and complete knockdown (CKD) helicopter units from developed nations, using them as a foundation for engineering new solutions.

“We are applying science and engineering principles to refine and enhance these models,” he stated.

NASENI’s Commitment to National Development

Abdulfatai Ambali, Head of the Manufacturing Services Department at the Hydraulic Equipment Development Institute in Kano—another division of NASENI—highlighted the agency’s efforts to drive technological and industrial growth in Nigeria.

He emphasized that NASENI’s leadership is now prioritizing commercialisation, collaboration, and innovation.

“Many Nigerians are unaware of NASENI’s contributions, but we are intensifying efforts to increase awareness and stakeholder engagement,” Ambali noted.

He added that the agency is committed to developing homegrown technology to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported products, with several locally developed innovations already in use across various industries.

Call for Support for Local Manufacturing

Saleh Kwaru, the event facilitator, urged Nigerians to support indigenous industries by embracing locally made products. He stressed the importance of economic self-sufficiency in national development.

“We must harness our resources and depend less on foreign goods. Overreliance on imports weakens our economy and stifles local innovation,” Kwaru stated.

The focus group engagement brought together experts from academia, the private sector, and government institutions to discuss policies that will boost Nigeria’s industrial sector and enhance technological advancements.

